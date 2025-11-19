Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down As Brother Armaan Mallik Enters House

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 19 in its recent episodes saw the family members of the contestants enter the house to spend some time with their respective loved ones and give their feedback over the game.

In the video shared by the host channel on their social media account, we saw contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik desperately waiting for somebody from his family to visit him in the house.

He was seen breaking down and becoming inconsolable after his brother and singer Armaan Mallik entered the BB 19 house. Amaal, who was in a stationary position as ordered by Bigg Boss, had tears rolling down his cheeks as Armaan came and sat next to him.

When he was released from his stationary position by Bigg Boss, the music composer was seen hugging Armaan and crying like a baby. Amaal has always maintained how close he is with his brother Armaan and even considers him to be the most important person in his life.

Amaal, who has seen immense struggles in life despite coming from a Bollywood family, in the initial episodes of BB 19, was seen revealing his story. The singer was seen shedding light on his family dynamics as he spoke about his uncle and Bollywood's famous music composer Anu Malik and father Daboo Malik. According to Amaal, there was a time when Anu Malik had established himself in the industry far better than Daboo Malik.

He had revealed how it changed the family dynamics to such an extent that it went on to affect Daboo Malik's family emotionally. Amaal recalled that during family gatherings or professional events, Anu Malik and his family, including his children, would not just avoid interacting with Daboo Malik's family but would not even acknowledge their presence around.

Amaal, while further in conversation, stated that Anu Mallik had always been extremely ambitious and a go-getter. With a lot of respect, he described Anu Malik as a “hungry lion” who would make sure he would achieve what he had aimed for.

While Amaal mentioned that his father and Anu Malik are in touch, the next generation—their kids—are not in touch with each other and stay distant.