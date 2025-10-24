Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik To Leave Salman Khan’s Show Midway? Father Daboo’s Post Sparks Rumours

New Delhi: Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who has been grabbing headlines for his participation in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, will reportedly take a voluntary exit from the show, according to several reports.

The rumours gained traction after a cryptic post by Amaal’s father, Daboo Malik, suggested that the singer might voluntarily leave the house. Multiple reports claim that Amaal might step out of the Bigg Boss house for a week for the launch of his new album, following which he is expected to return after the event. Daboo Malik’s post on X (formerly Twitter) has further fueled these speculations.

Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny — Daboo Malik (@daboomalik) October 24, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Baazigar actor wrote, “Bahut ho gaya... Ab bas milte hain October 28... Music is our real destiny.” (Enough is enough now. Let’s meet on October 28.) It’s worth noting that Daboo didn’t mention Amaal or Bigg Boss 19 directly in his post.

A social media update from fan account BB Tak read, “Unconfirmed Theory: There’s buzz that Amaal Mallik might take an exit from #BiggBoss19 for a few days or a week due to health reasons. Post that, a shocking eviction of one of the strongest contestants could take place. The evicted contestant may actually move to a secret room, and later Amaal could join them next week (sic).”

Netizens React

Many users compared the speculation to Bigg Boss 13.

“Same BB13 jaisa,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “There are only a few weeks left; why would they send a strong player to a secret room? Just because Amaal is going, they’ll stop the show for him? Looks like they’re already declaring him the winner.”

A third user said, “This might be true because I feel the makers want drama. They’ll send Baseer to the secret room instead of eliminating him. Imagine him watching Amaal’s doglapan and returning to expose him — but it looks like they want to save Amaal, so the focus will be on Nehal and FB.”

Although the buzz is strong, there has been no official confirmation regarding the singer’s status on Bigg Boss 19.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 air every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.