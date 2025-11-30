Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Breaks Silence On Shocking Elimination, Abhishek Bajaj Reacts

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur has been evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence, just a week ahead of the grand finale. The actress was asked to leave the house after she hit co-contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task.

Following the incident, host Salman Khan reprimanded Ashnoor for her behaviour and announced her elimination from the reality show.

The actress has now shared her first post on social media after her exit.

Ashnoor Kaur’s First Post After Eviction

Taking to Instagram, Ashnoor shared photos with her pet dog. She is seen standing with her pet on the balcony of her residence. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post: “Sukoon after the tough storm.”

Reacting to her post, Abhishek Bajaj commented, “Rabb Rakha.” Influencer Nagma Mirajkar dropped multiple heart emojis, while Awez Darbar also commented under the post.

The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss is set to conclude next week. The grand finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

Salman Khan’s Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra

Just days after the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Opening the episode in a sombre tone, Salman expressed how deeply the loss has affected him, the industry, and fans across the country. Calling it a major shock, he said the late actor’s absence would be felt immensely.

“Desh ko ek bohot hi bada jhatka laga hai. Fans ko bohot hi bada jhatka laga hai. Industry ko bada loss aur sadma pohocha hai. I guess aap samaj rahe hain main kinki baat kar raha hoon,” Salman said.

He added that hosting the episode under such circumstances was difficult:

“God bless his soul. I wish ye hafte ka Weekend Ka Vaar main nahi kar raha hota, but life goes on.”

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24, 2025.

A prayer meet titled ‘Celebration of Life’ was held at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, attended by prominent members of the film fraternity including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

(Inputs from ANI)