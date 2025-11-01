Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Shocked As Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri’s Body-Shaming

Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri’s body-shaming remarks, leaving Ashnoor Kaur shocked on Bigg Boss 19.

|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 04:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Shocked As Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri’s Body-Shaming(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Housemate Ashnoor Kaur will be left gobsmacked in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, after a shocking revelation by host Salman Khan exposed contestant Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri’s alleged body-shaming remarks.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Ashnoor ke baare mein discuss karna pada Tanya aur Neelam ko mehenga! Salman ne li Weekend Ka Vaar par unki class.”

During the weekend episode, Salman confronted housemates Tanya and Neelam about their comments on Ashnoor’s appearance.

When asked for her opinion on how Ashnoor is looking, Neelam said, “She is looking good,” while Tanya added, “She looks like a princess.”

However, Salman quickly interjected, revealing the real story.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Captain Pranit More Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show, Reports Hint At Secret Room Twist

“Really? Neelam, you’re proud of your gossip. Why don’t you say it now? Tanya, you said she looks like an elephant, a dinosaur, fat and ugly,” Salman said, leaving Ashnoor stunned.

He added: “Who gave you the right to say all this?”

Visibly taken aback, Ashnoor responded firmly, “Wow, Tanya… shame on you.”

In the upcoming episode, Salman will also school Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor.

In a promo video, which begins with Salman talking to Abhishek and Ashnoor over breaking house rules despite repeated warnings.

Salman said: “Abhishek, Ashnoor. The rule break was a mess. Continuing even after three warnings and then saying we completed our conversation and now the entire country is curious to know what did you both talk about?”

Abhishek tried to defend himself, saying: “We didn’t talk about anything.”

Salman then responded sharply: “Aha! Your reaction was, I am like this. This is the biggest strength of my life. This is strength. So what would be your weakness? Because of you two. One will leave the house.”

The entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to unanimously decide whether only Abhishek and Ashnoor should face nomination.

When the votes ended in a tie, Bigg Boss handed over the final decision to Mridul. He decided that the two should not be the only ones nominated, which led to the entire house being put up for eviction as punishment.

