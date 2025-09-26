Bigg Boss 19: Awez Cries After Spat With Baseer, Tanya Confronts Mridul Over 'Boyfriend' Allegations

Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: Day 33 inside the Bigg Boss house was nothing short of drama, strategy, and surprise. From nomination shocks to heated clashes, emotional breakdowns, and a brand-new task, the housemates experienced a rollercoaster of events that kept tensions high and alliances shifting.

Party Tasks Continue

The day kicked off with the continuation of the captaincy party tasks. In the first round, a cameraman had to wear party glasses and click 10 photos of housemates. The twist: in all the pictures, the four members who appeared the most would be eliminated from the captaincy race. With Ashnoor and Farrahana as sanchalaks, the final verdict saw Amaal, Tanya, Zeeshan, and Baseer out of the race.

Next came the BB Disco round, where housemates had to dance while music played and grab a stool as soon as it stopped. A heated moment erupted when Farrahana blocked a stool, triggering a sharp argument with Abhishek. With Kunickaa as cameraman, the round ended with Shehbaaz, Neelam, Pranit, and Mridul eliminated from the captaincy race.

Tanya & Kunickaa’s 'Ghee Fight'

A kitchen spat turned into full-blown drama when Kunickaa accused Tanya of opening the ghee and messing up the kitchen system. Tanya denied it outright, insisting she hadn’t done it. The argument escalated quickly, with housemates jumping in to calm them down as voices rose on both sides.

Movie Night Twist – The Last Party

Bigg Boss surprised the house with a movie night, where real clips of housemates were shown. Contestants in the captaincy race had to press the buzzer and answer questions to gain the power to eliminate others:

● First clip: Mridul confiding in Gaurav that Tanya is “fake” and mentioning her boyfriend. Abhishek hit the buzzer first, answered correctly, and removed Kunickaa from the race.

● Second clip: Baseer, Zeeshan, and Amaal accusing Awez of cheating. Gaurav pressed first, removed Abhishek from the race. This sparked a heated showdown as Awez defended himself and lashed out at Baseer, calling him “chomu.”

● Final clip: Bigg Boss revealed Nehal had been in the secret room making decisions. She was asked to return.

With this, the final captaincy showdown was set between Farrahana and Gaurav.

Meanwhile, Shehbaaz lightened the mood by taunting Mridul about siding with the other group, leaving the housemates in splits.

Awez Breaks Down

The allegations of cheating weighed heavily on Awez, who broke down emotionally. Gaurav consoled him, with Abhishek, Pranit, and Ashnoor also stepping in. Abhishek encouraged him to fight back rather than crumble under the pressure.

Tanya Confronts Mridul

Tanya directly confronted Mridul over his comments from the clip, saying it was wrong to drag her personal life and boyfriend into the game. She told him bluntly, “You don’t even know my boyfriends, some random guy is telling you random things.”

Tanya’s Emotional Breakdown

Later, Tanya confided in Zeeshan, breaking down as she explained how she has always maintained boundaries in the house to avoid family scrutiny. She opened up about building her business independently and admitted the accusations deeply hurt her.

Awez & Baseer’s Closure

Awez confronted Baseer about the cheating allegations. Baseer admitted that the comments were made in aggression, blamed a “third person” for fueling things, and apologized to Awez and Even Nagma on camera. While Awez also expresses he expected this the least from Amaal being a part of the conversation and adding more to it.

Nehal Returns to the House

Back in the house, Nehal immediately began stirring dynamics. She consoled Awez but also gave blunt feedback to others — telling Abhishek he appeared negative, and accusing Amaal of being overly emotional and agreeable. Nehal then told Farrahana and Awez’s group that Tanya was “jumping on Amaal” and branded her the most cunning housemate, calling her a “victim card x100” player.

Tanya Pushes Back Against Nehal

Tanya, meanwhile, told Zeeshan that Nehal was only trying to stay in everyone’s good books. She noted that Nehal had barely fought directly with anyone, which made her question Nehal’s intentions.

Gaurav Persuades Zeeshan

As the night wound down, Gaurav tried to secure his position for the captaincy by persuading Zeeshan to vote for him. Zeeshan initially said he’d support Farrahana, but Gaurav pushed hard to turn his decision in his favor.