Bigg Boss 19: Captain Pranit More Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show, Reports Hint At Secret Room Twist

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intriguing with each passing day. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated during the double eviction process.

As audiences await the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, another shocking eviction has been reported from the sets.

According to a report by Bigg Boss Tak, Captain Pranit More has been eliminated from Salman Khan’s reality show.

The popular X handle Bigg Boss Tak, known for sharing early updates about the show, posted, “BREAKING! Pranit More has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, he has been moved to the Secret Room.”

BREAKING! Pranit More has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, he has been moved to the Secret Room. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2025

A follow-up post from the same handle added, “Update: Secret Room is not yet confirmed, but it’s confirmed that Pranit More is out of the house for now. #BBTak.”

If reports are to be believed, Pranit More’s eviction will be aired in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday.

Tanya Mittal Body Shames Ashnoor Kaur

In a recent episode, Tanya Mittal, during a task, made derogatory comments about Ashnoor Kaur’s weight, referring to her as an “elephant.” Earlier, during one of the live feeds, best friends Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen gossiping about Ashnoor’s sudden weight gain.

Tanya was heard telling Neelam that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym every single day, she was still putting on weight. Neelam sarcastically added that although Ashnoor worked out daily, she had no idea how Ashnoor had still gained weight.

The duo also commented on Ashnoor’s outfit from the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, saying it did not suit her body type considering her current weight.