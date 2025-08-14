New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning to host the big daddy of Indian reality shows - Bigg Boss Season 19. The buzz has started ever since premiere date is out and now the makers have started a new concept of fans picking in their favourites as confirmed contestants this time. Confused? Wait, we will explain the whole drill.

Bigg Boss 19 comes with a tagline and theme this year as Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. It is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2025 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Salman Khan will host the show for the sixteenth time. This season is being touted as the longest one with an extended five-month run.

Bigg Boss 19: Fans Ka Faisla

This time viewers will decide which contestant will enter the house, in line with the season’s overarching theme of democracy. Through its special contest Fans Ka Faisla, this one-of-a-kind initiative places the power directly in the hands of the audience.

Two shortlisted contenders will compete for a single spot: Shehbaz Badesha, the charismatic and quick-witted brother of Bigg Boss alumnus Shehnaaz Gill, and Mridul Tiwari, one of India’s most-followed YouTubers and creator of the widely popular comedy channel The MriDul, with over 18 million subscribers.

Speaking about the unique fan-driven format, Shehbaz Badesha said, "Last time I came in for a short spin, bas ek chhota sa jhalak dikhaya tha, but this time, main pura season ka tadka ban ke jaaunga. I’ve been part of Bigg Boss before, but always from the sidelines—either cheering for my sister Shehnaz or visiting as a guest. This time, it’s different… this time, it could be MY journey. I'm not just a ‘celebrity sibling’; I’m someone who’s been underestimated and overlooked. I know the kind of energy I bring, unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi. I’m not here to play safe or be everyone’s best friend. I’m here to shake things up and give people something to talk about. The best part is that the audience gets to decide if I even step inside. I promise to make this season as entertaining as Shehnaz’s season was. If you want someone who won’t play it safe, vote Shehbaz.”

Bigg Boss 19 Voting

Voting for Fans Ka Faisla is now open exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will remain live until 11:59 PM on 21st August. The contestant receiving the highest number of votes will be unveiled during the Grand Premiere, where Salman Khan will introduce them in a never-before-seen entry that promises to instantly change the dynamics of the house. More than just a vote, this is a groundbreaking, fan-driven moment, an opportunity for viewers to take control, make their voices heard, and directly influence the start of the season.



Sharing his excitement about the opportunity, Mridul Tiwari said, “Bigg Boss isn’t just a show—it’s a proving ground and I have been ready for this fight for years. I am ready to bring my wit, my game, and an unfiltered version of who I am. I am not someone who blends into the background; rather, I believe in taking a stand, facing challenges head-on, and competing with power. No hiding, no sugar-coating—just real competition. Ultimately, the audience will decide who deserves to stay, and I trust them to recognise authenticity when they see it. I am ready to give my all,- and with a fan powered brotherhood by my side, let’s make it happen and win this together."

Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Participants List

Based on several online reports, let's take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show and some who have rejected the offer:

UAE’s Hijabi AI doll Habubu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arishfa Khan, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Apoorva Mukhija, Munmun Dutta, Krishna Shroff, Micky Makeover among others. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha and social media influencer Payal Dhare aka Payal Gamingg have been approached also.



Watch Bigg Boss 19 starting August 24 – JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS at 10:30PM.