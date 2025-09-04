Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & 12th Pass Tanya Mittal Says 'I Am More Beautiful Than Aishwarya Rai But How...'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 has an interesting bunch of contestants this season from all walks of life. One of the 16 inmates, who is making all the headlines is spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal. She has hogged attention for her bold statements said in a matter-of-the-fact way. Now, a throwback video of hers has resurfaced online where she has compared herself to none other than Aishwarya Rai.

Tanya Mittal On Comparing Herself To Aishwarya Rai

Tanya Mittal in her 2022 Josh Talks session opened up about herself, unconventional journey, and how she became a entrepreneur. Tanya recalled her dream as a young girl. She said, "I used to have strange dreams. I dreamt that Sushmita Sen had handed over her crown to me, and that I was more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. But how could that ever happen?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Opening up about her Baniya family background, Tanya explained, "You cannot step out after 6 pm, you absolutely cannot talk to boys on the phone, and apart from cooking, you shouldn’t learn anything else in life. So, I became obsessed with the idea of being beautiful."

For the uninitiated, Tanya Mittal represented India on an international platform and went on to win the Miss Asia crown, a title India had not won in 12 years. She holds a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University.

ALSO READ: Meet 25-Year-Old Girl Who Was Miss Asia 2018 Winner, Now Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Who Overcame Cleft Lip Surgery And Owns a Crore-Worth Business; She Is......

Tanya is the founder of her own brand, 'Handmade with Love by Tanya', which sells handbags, handcuffs, and saris. She started the business at 19 with only Rs. 500 in hand, as per News18 report. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at the company.

Tanya Mittal's Net Worth

With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, she is known for her lavish lifestyle about which she has talked about inside Bigg Boss 19 house. According to a report from The Times of India, Tanya Mittal has a net worth of INR 2 crore. Her monthly income is estimated to be around INR 6 lakh, deriving from her business and social media influencer.