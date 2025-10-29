New Delhi: After Salman Khan indirectly mentioned about 'exes' talking about the contestants outside the house on Weekend Ka Vaar episode, all eyes moved to Abhishek Bajaj. Though he might not have ever openly discussed his failed marriage on the show yet he got the hint of the host and so did his friends inside. Now, Bajaj's former wife, Akanksha Jindal has finally dropped the 'truth bomb' on social media.

Akanksha Jindal's On Separation

In a statement shared online, Akanksha Jindal wrote: “For those saying I ‘came after six years' - please, get your facts right. We parted ways on 18th August 2023. You asked for the truth, I gave it. Now suddenly I'm the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn't mock… you'd understand. Truth doesn't shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened.”

Who Is Akanksha Jindal?

Akanksha Jindal is a digital creator and a company secretary at INJ law firm as per her Instagram bio. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and after two years of marriage ended up in divorce in 2019. They knew each other since school and were together for eight years before the tying the knot. However, thing didn't work out between the two and this relationship has remained hush-hush until now.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Akanksha has alleged that Abhishek was unfaithful to her when they were together, accusing him of infidelity.

Akanksha's Accusations Against Abhishek

“Of course, he cheated, and that was the break point. He was involved with a lot of girls here and there.”, she said. She added that upon confronting Abhishek with the screenshots, he began to play victim and blamed her instead. She also alleged that Abhishek was impulsive and dominating in the relationship.

She also responded to a question on the possibility of appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19' during family week or as a wild card contestant. Akanksha stated she was not sure. She expressed that it would be better if she was called based on her own personality or achievement rather than entering the show as the former wife of Abhishek.

At the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, a surprising double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama left the inmates, fans and even the host Salman Khan 'shocked'.