ASHNOOR KAUR

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur's Father SLAMS Kunickaa, Neelam And Tanya For Body Shaming

Bigg Boss 19 contestants faced backlash for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, prompting her father, Gurmeet Singh, to publicly defend her with a strong Instagram response.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur's Father SLAMS Kunickaa, Neelam And Tanya For Body Shaming(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 is once again in the spotlight, but this time over controversy involving contestant Ashnoor Kaur. Fellow contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badeshah, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal faced backlash for allegedly body-shaming the 21-year-old inside the house. The remarks have now prompted a response from Ashnoor’s father, Gurmeet Singh, who didn’t hold back in defending his daughter.

Ashnoor’s Father Hits Back on Instagram

On Thursday, Gurmeet Singh shared a reel on Instagram featuring the comments made by Amaal, Kunickaa, Tanya, Neelam, and Shehbaz about Ashnoor. Reacting to the video, he wrote, “Why is everyone so insecure about a 21-year-old? Oh, I know… they can’t match her levels of dignity and grace.”

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur On Bigg Boss 19

Controversial Remarks in the Bigg Boss House

The comments reportedly came in different settings inside the house. Amaal and Shehbaz were seen together, with Amaal saying, “Ande jaisi shakal hai” (she has an egg-like face), and Shehbaz adding, “She has become a thepla.”

Meanwhile, Tanya, Kunickaa, and Neelam were discussing the food prepared by Ashnoor while sitting at the dining table. The trio allegedly speculated about Ashnoor’s weight despite her detox diet and regular workouts.

Neelam and Tanya reportedly said, “Kitni moti hai, sara din gym karti hai fir bhi itni moti kaise? Uske dresses hum par zyada suit karenge” (She’s so fat, how is she still so big despite going to the gym every day? Her dresses would look better on us). Tanya also claimed that Ashnoor looked older than them, while Kunickaa added, “Even my 13-year-old granddaughter knows what to eat and what not to.”

Weekend Ka Vaar Confrontation by Salman Khan

The controversy escalated during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A promo shared by the channel teased, “Ashnoor ke baare mein discuss karna pada Tanya aur Neelam ko mehenga! Salman ne li Weekend Ka Vaar par unki class” (Discussing Ashnoor cost Tanya and Neelam dearly! Salman gave them a lecture on Weekend Ka Vaar).

During the episode, Salman Khan confronted Tanya and Neelam about their remarks. Neelam initially said, “She is looking good,” while Tanya added, “She looks like a princess.”

Watch Promo here:

Salman, however, revealed the truth, “Really? Neelam, you’re proud of your gossip. Why don’t you say it now? Tanya, you said she looks like an elephant, a dinosaur, fat and ugly. Who gave you the right to say all this?”

Ashnoor, visibly stunned, responded firmly: “Wow, Tanya… shame on you.”

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

