Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Hospitalised With Dengue, Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show: Reports

New Delhi: Reports of comedian Pranit More’s sudden exit from Bigg Boss 19 have left fans in shock. Speculations of his eviction began circulating ahead of this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, raising questions about his health and participation in the show.

Pranit More Diagnosed With Dengue

According to updates shared by Bigg Boss Khabari, Pranit More has been temporarily taken out of the Bigg Boss 19 house after being diagnosed with dengue. Sources close to the production revealed that the stand-up comedian had been feeling unwell for several days before he was shifted out for medical care. Reports further suggest that he will be allowed to re-enter the show once he makes a full recovery and receives medical clearance.

His sudden departure has left viewers concerned, as Pranit has been among the most entertaining and engaging contestants this season.

This week on Bigg Boss 19, everyone is on the chopping block except for Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari. With almost the entire house nominated, fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation about who will be the next to leave the drama-filled house.

Recovery and Possible Return to Bigg Boss

As per reports from Bigg Boss Khabri, Pranit is currently receiving treatment and is expected to return to the show soon. The social media handle claimed that he may re-enter the Bigg Boss house on Monday, depending on his health condition.

Clearing the rumours of him being in the secret room, Bigg Boss Khabri wrote, "Pranit is in hospital, he is not in secret room."

Recent Double Eviction Stuns Viewers

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated in a dramatic double eviction, leaving housemates emotional. With Pranit’s health issues now making headlines, viewers are awaiting official confirmation from Salman Khan during this Sunday’s episode.

This week’s nominations have further heightened tensions inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Apart from Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari, all remaining contestants are up for eviction.