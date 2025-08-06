New Delhi: The big daddy of Indian reality shows - Bigg Boss is about to kickstart with its season 19 and how can there be no buzz about the host Salman Khan and the tentative list of contestants. Many big names are floating around and the latest one joining the list is none other than rapper Raftaar.

Raftaar In Bigg Boss 19?

News18 reported that Raftaar has been approached by the makers for Bigg Boss 19. Talks are underway and if all turns out well, fans might see the rapper inside the crazy Bigg Boss house this time. A SCREEN report (Indian Express) reported that makers met over 45 celebrities to complete the casting process.

Raftaar was earlier seen as a participant on Traitors India season 1, hosted by Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date & Time

Bigg Boss 19 comes with a tagline and theme this year as Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. It is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2025 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Salman Khan will host the show for the sixteenth time. This season is being touted as the longest one with an extended five-month run.

Confirmed Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

While neither the makes nor any celebrity has officially confirmed participating on the show yet some names surfaced online suggesting that they might be seen on Salman Khan's reality show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha and social media influencer Payal Dhare aka Payal Gamingg have been approached also.

Tentative Bigg Boss 19 Participants

Based on several online reports, let's take a look at some tentative participants names making it to the list of names speculated to be on the show and some who have rejected the offer:

UAE’s Hijabi AI doll Habubu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arishfa Khan, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Apoorva Mukhija, Munmun Dutta, Krishna Shroff, Micky Makeover among others.