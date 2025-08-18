New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is about to kickstart and the buzz around it is palpable. The show will premiere on August 24, 2025 and bhaijaan will be seen returning as the host and dost this season as well. He is likely to be joined by several other celeb hosts taking over for few weeks in Salman's absence, reportedly. Amid all of these updates, several names as probable contestants this season are also floating around.

According to ETimes, former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar's child, Anaya Bangar is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. Latter hogged attention for coming out about the gender change surgery.

Sanjay Bangar's Child In Bigg Boss 19?

For the unversed, Anaya underwent gender transformation surgery and is currently on her journey as a transgender athlete. She works as a graphic designer and an actor who is also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community as well.

However, the report added that Anaya has been approached by Bigg Boss makers for this season but whether she will be seen as a contestant or not, is not confirmed.

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya was born as Aryan Bangar, who later changed her gender and transitioned in her early twenties. She is now a cricketer, graphic designer, and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She faced challenges in her cricketing career, including harassment from fellow players.

Reportedly, Anaya now resides in Manchester, England, where she works as a graphic designer.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date and Time

Premiering on August 24, 2025 - Bigg Boss 19 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 PM, accompanied by an unfiltered 24-hour channel on the platform. Episodes will also air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. With a fresh twist on unscripted reality, this season is set to redefine how India watches and engages with reality TV.

Bigg Boss 19 Trailer, Theme - 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'

Set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house, the new theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ introduces a seismic shift in power. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, housemates will have the authority to make decisions big and small, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment, all with unfiltered consequences.