Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Update: 'I Was Born And Brought Up In A Jungle', Says Zeishan Qadri

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off on a high, bringing fresh faces inside the house. Actor-writer and director Zeishan Qadri, who shot to fame with the Gangs of Wasseypur is also one of the contestants this season. Before entering the house, Zeishan opened up about the theme of the show and what viewers can expect from him.

Zeishan Qadri On Bigg Boss 19

Zeishan Qadri said, "I am pretty interested in politics and that might come out in the public domain in the upcoming years. You don’t have to actually do politics, you just have to be honest. This is the best politics. I feel my quality of not being scared to say things will come most handy to me inside the house. Bebaak raho."

Reflecting on his career and his journey from Wasseypur to the Bigg Boss stage, Zeishan added, “Gangs of Wasseypur was the experience of my life. What I witnessed, I had written in there. Now, I am entering the Bigg Boss house, which is comparatively normal and quiet. There are rules and regulations. I was born and brought up in a jungle. There are no rules. There are people who are born to break rules. At least Bigg Boss has cultured beings. Here, you are in front of a camera. In Wasseypur, people knew that cameras shouldn’t be switched on, otherwise there would be a bigger fight.”

Bigg Boss 19 Theme, Timings

This year the theme is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', giving a major stake in power play to housemates. This was evident in the first-ever elimination which took place recently and Farhana Bhatt was evicted.But the twist came when she was moved to a secret room.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.