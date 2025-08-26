Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951883https://zeenews.india.com/television/bigg-boss-19-contestant-update-i-was-born-and-brought-up-in-a-jungle-says-zeishan-qadri-2951883.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Update: 'I Was Born And Brought Up In A Jungle', Says Zeishan Qadri

Bigg Boss 19 Update: This year the theme is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', giving a major stake in power play to housemates. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Update: 'I Was Born And Brought Up In A Jungle', Says Zeishan QadriPic Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off on a high, bringing fresh faces inside the house. Actor-writer and director Zeishan Qadri, who shot to fame with the Gangs of Wasseypur is also one of the contestants this season. Before entering the house, Zeishan opened up about the theme of the show and what viewers can expect from him.

Zeishan Qadri On Bigg Boss 19

Zeishan Qadri said, "I am pretty interested in politics and that might come out in the public domain in the upcoming years. You don’t have to actually do politics, you just have to be honest. This is the best politics. I feel my quality of not being scared to say things will come most handy to me inside the house. Bebaak raho."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on his career and his journey from Wasseypur to the Bigg Boss stage, Zeishan added, “Gangs of Wasseypur was the experience of my life. What I witnessed, I had written in there. Now, I am entering the Bigg Boss house, which is comparatively normal and quiet. There are rules and regulations. I was born and brought up in a jungle. There are no rules. There are people who are born to break rules. At least Bigg Boss has cultured beings. Here, you are in front of a camera. In Wasseypur, people knew that cameras shouldn’t be switched on, otherwise there would be a bigger fight.”

Bigg Boss 19 Theme, Timings

This year the theme is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', giving a major stake in power play to housemates. This was evident in the first-ever elimination which took place recently and Farhana Bhatt was evicted.But the twist came when she was moved to a secret room.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK