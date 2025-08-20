Bigg Boss 19 Contestant: Vahbiz Dorabjee Confirms Being Approached For The Season: Reports

New Delhi: The countdown has officially begun for the 19th season of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host. The much-anticipated season will premiere on August 24, 2025, and excitement is already building as reports about the celebrity line-up begin to surface.

Vahbiz Dorabjee Confirms Ongoing Discussions

TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, known for her role in Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani, has confirmed to Times of India that she has been approached for the upcoming season. She shared that although she has been getting offers for the show for many years, nothing was ever finalised in the past.

While there’s no official confirmation yet regarding her final participation, her statement has sparked curiosity among fans eager to see fresh faces in the Bigg Boss house.

Other Rumoured Contestants

According to various reports, other names being considered for Season 19 include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Band aseer Bob

The final list of contestants is expected to be unveiled just ahead of the premiere.

New Theme: “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”

A recently released promo for the show gives a glimpse into this season’s unique theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, which promises to shift the power dynamics inside the house. The theme revolves around decision-making, alliances, and authority being handed over to the housemates.

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen entering dressed as a politician, delivering his signature punchlines:

“Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar ka matlab hai power unke haath mein, aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain.”

He adds, “Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai... This season, they'll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who's coming back to set the record straight.”

When to Watch?

The show premieres this weekend on August 24, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will enter the house and how the drama unfolds under the “sarkaar” of the housemates themselves.