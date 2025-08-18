New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss, with superstar Salman Khan all set to return as the host. The show will premiere on August 24, 2025, and early reports about the celebrity line-up have already created a buzz among fans.

Ashnoor Kaur Reacts to Bigg Boss 19 Rumours

Popular television actress Ashnoor Kaur, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori, has been named as one of the confirmed contestants by a page, BiggBoss_Tak.

EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur and Shafaq Naaz are confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. pic.twitter.com/TFFfRKGJ3h — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 17, 2025

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Ashnoor responded to speculation around her participation, “Ho sakta hai, nahi bhi ho sakta hai, you never know."

She added, “Don’t know, dono shows ki apni ek speciality hai, but I guess at the end of the day what matters is ki aap uss time mentally kis zone mein ho, are you free or not, fans kya dekhna chahenge.”

While her stance on Bigg Boss remains undecided, Ashnoor showed strong interest in another reality show, “Pata nahi, sochna padega uske liye. Mumma bahut badi fan hai, but Papa is a little against it and I’m 50-50. So it really depends. Khatron Ke Khiladi I’m all in, I love adventures, I love stunts, you’ve seen that on set also. So I would be all in for Khatron Ke Khiladi for sure.”

Shafaq Naaz Reportedly on the Contestant List

Actress Shafaq Naaz, best known for her work in television dramas, has also been listed as a confirmed contestant by the same source. While an official announcement is still awaited, her inclusion has already sparked interest among fans.

Celebrity Lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh Joins the House

Another surprising addition to the potential cast is Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a well-known lawyer who has represented celebrities in high-profile cases. His presence could bring a unique dynamic to the reality show.

EXCLUSIVE: Advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, known for representing celebrities, is also confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. pic.twitter.com/aoEZkJYWLa — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 17, 2025

Influencer Couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Also Named

Social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, popular for their dance and lifestyle content, are also reportedly part of the contestant line-up. If true, their participation could bring a strong digital fanbase to the show.

BREAKING! Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajker are confirmed for Bigg Boss 19 as per report. pic.twitter.com/Odib7lZ2bd — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 17, 2025

Official Confirmation Awaited

Despite the growing list of rumoured contestants, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 and Colors TV have not officially revealed the final line-up. However, the speculation continues to build excitement as the premiere date approaches.