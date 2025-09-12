Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal Comforts Amaal Mallik, Baseer-Abhishek Get Into Fiery Mode!

Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Day 18 inside the Bigg Boss 19 house was dominated by the much-awaited BB Sports Day captaincy task, which quickly turned into a battlefield of heated clashes, emotional breakdowns, and housewide confrontations. From Abhishek and Baseer’s explosive showdown to Nehal’s emotional moment, from Tanya’s moral tale to kitchen spats over ghee, the day saw a mix of drama, emotions, and shifting loyalties that kept the intensity soaring.

BB Sports Day Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy task, where contestants were divided into two teams. The task required each team to write reasons why the opposite team’s members were not suitable to become captains. In every round, each team had two representatives—a writer, who wrote the reasons, and a duster, who tried to erase the points written by the opposing team.

• Team Red: Abhishek, Amaal, Awez, Pranit, Tanya, Mridul, Ashnoor, Farrhana

• Team Blue: Baseer, Neelam, Zeishan, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Natalia, Shahbaz, Nagma, Nehal

First Round – Abhishek v/s Baseer and Nehal v/s Amaal

In the first round, Team Red had Abhishek as the writer and Amaal as the duster, while Team Blue had Nehal as the writer and Baseer as the duster. Awez and Nagma acted as the sanchalaks for this round. The task soon turned chaotic when Baseer attempted to erase Abhishek’s writing on the board, leading to a physical clash as Abhishek tried to defend it with his hands. During the tussle between the two, the board ended up breaking. Meanwhile, Nehal also got into an argument with Amaal, accusing him of pouncing on her. The heated exchange drew in Shahbaz, who supported Baseer, and Awez, who backed Abhishek.

As tempers flared, the clash between Abhishek and Baseer intensified, eventually culminating in a full-fledged showdown between Awez and Baseer by the end of the round. Neelam also stepped in, accusing Abhishek Bajaj of foul play, which further pulled the entire house into the spat. Amidst the chaos, Nehal broke down emotionally, initially blaming Amaal for physical alteration but later clarified that he was not the reason—her breakdown was due to the overwhelming intensity of the task. However, Nehal still seemed upset with Amaal; despite his repeated apologies, she told him later that he should not have gotten physical in the first place.

Later, sanchalaks announced that team red was the winner, as while Baseer and Abhishek were disqualified, Amaal had succeeded in rubbing everything off Nehal’s board.

Zeishan Schools Tanya on Sensitivity

As Tanya tried to console Armaan, she also backbit Nehal, questioning how she could call herself his friend while still blaming him. At that moment, Zeishan intervened and advised Tanya to keep the focus on Amaal if she was genuinely concerned about him. He pointed out that speaking ill of others right then was unnecessary, as Amaal was already upset, and such discussions could have been brought up later.

Tanya’s Story Comforts Amaal

Later, to calm Amaal, Tanya narrated a story about a villager who, despite caring for everyone, was unfairly targeted by his own fellow villagers. In time, however, the villager rose to become the king of the entire state. Tanya explained that the purpose of this story was to remind Amaal that when one does good, God is always watching, and even if He tests them in the present, their efforts will eventually be recognised. Amaal seemed comforted by her words, admitting that his nature has always been like that—constantly helping others.

Ashnoor and Zeishan share their views

Ashnoor asked Zeishan whether Gaurav had told Amaal that he was wrong, to which Zeishan agreed. He further pointed out that Abhishek was at fault for blaming others for sending Baseer against him. Zeishan clarified that they had initially asked Gaurav to step in, but since he refused, Baseer had to take part instead. Speaking about Abhishek and Baseer’s fight, Zeishan revealed that they had tried twice to stop the physical altercation, but when both refused to back down, they eventually left them to it.

Amaal and Nehal talk it out

Nehal explained to Amaal that the task was about using strategy and not getting physical. She told him that she hadn’t wanted to speak against him earlier, which is why she said it wasn’t his fault. Nehal added that she didn’t want him to feel guilty, as she knew his intentions were never wrong.

Ghee Pe Behas

While preparing breakfast, Kunickaa was making chilla using ghee when Nehal objected, saying that since the supply of ghee was limited, it would be better to use oil instead. Kunickaa clarified that she had only used one spoon of ghee and the rest was oil, but the disagreement soon escalated. Nehal argued that Kunickaa herself often tells others not to use ghee, which sparked a heated exchange. Trying to tone things down, Kunickaa told Nehal not to start a fight in the morning.

Farhana Points Out Zeishan’s Biased Behaviour

Farhana remarked that Zeishan is not respectful towards them, unlike the way he speaks sweetly with Tanya and Neelam. Supporting her point, Nehal recalled an incident when Bigg Boss had asked Zeishan about his group members, and he named Amaal and Baseer first. Farrhana added that she was standing right in front of Amaal at that time, yet Zeishan still skipped her name.

