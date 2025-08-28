Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Episode Highlights: Nehal vs Kunicka To Zeishan vs Gaurav, All Eyes Now On First Captaincy Task

New Delhi: Inside the mad house of Bigg Boss 19, day 4 was all about household duties. From fiery kitchen spats to moments of comic relief and the first captaincy task announcement, the day was packed with drama, laughter, and high-voltage confrontations.

Let's take a look at what made news inside Bigg Boss 19 Day 4 Episode

Nehal vs Kunicka – Paratha Sparks Fly

The day kicked off with a heated argument between Nehal and Kunicka over cooking duties. What started with Nehal suggesting Kunicka make thinner parathas soon escalated when Kunicka’s response didn’t sit well with her. The exchange turned tense, with Nehal lashing out and calling Kunicka a “stupid woman.”

Pranit’s Comic Commentary

Amid the brewing tensions, Pranit lightened the mood by turning his sharp observations about each housemate into a full-fledged comedy act at the dining table. His banter brought the contestants together, sparking laughter and a rare moment of unity.

The ‘Daal’ Dispute

Later in the day, tempers flared again when several contestants accused Gaurav of finishing the entire daal, leaving others hungry. Baseer confronted him, pointing out the food was for 16 people. Nehal and Abhishek jumped in, and what began as a food squabble quickly turned into a heated exchange. While some insisted Gaurav should apologize, he remained firm, claiming he had only taken a single bowl. Zeishan went a step further, calling him “jahil,” further intensifying the drama.

Zeishan vs Gaurav – ‘Kaamchor’ Remark

The day’s most explosive clash came when Tanya, despite being unwell, was spotted washing dishes. Zeishan objected, saying it was Gaurav’s duty to step in, which led to another altercation. Annoyed by the interference, Gaurav snapped back, but Zeishan’s patience ran out, and he branded him a “kaamchor” in front of the house.

Captaincy Task – Merry-Go-Round Begins

Amid the chaos, Bigg Boss finally announced the season’s first captaincy task, “Merry-Go-Round.” The high-stakes task has put strategies into overdrive as contestants battle to secure the all-important title of the first captain of Bigg Boss 19.

