Bigg Boss 19 Day 44: Malti Chahar Pushes 'Saree-Clad' Tanya Mittal Into Pool; Neelam, Zeishan, Baseer, Ashnoor, Pranit & Mridul Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: Day 44 in the Bigg Boss 19 house unfolded with high drama, emotional confrontations, and intense nominations that pushed housemates to their limits. From explosive nomination rounds to emotional breakdowns and heated kitchen clashes, the day was packed with tension and shifting dynamics.

Nominations task sparks verbal fire

The second round of nominations saw Neelam, Gaurav, Mridul, Shehbaz, Pranit, and Tanya lock horns. Gaurav accused Neelam of doing little beyond cooking and following the crowd, which triggered Neelam’s fury. “At least I’m appreciated on the show, you’re barely visible,” she snapped, leading to a heated spat. Eventually, “daayan” Farrhana nominated Pranit, setting off another round of reactions.

Malti targets Tanya in the pool

In the next round, Nehal nominated Zeishan while Ashnoor named Shehbaz. However, all eyes turned to Malti, who threw Tanya into the pool, accusing her of wearing a saree intentionally to gain sympathy. “You knew it was a pool task and still dressed like that,” she argued. Tanya broke down, explaining that she wore the saree only because she and Neelam share their workout wear, leaving her with no other outfit. Malti remained unmoved, saying Tanya was overreacting for attention.

Farrhana calls out Ashnoor’s ‘double standards’

In the third round, Amaal, Mridul, Neelam, and Abhishek participated. After Abhishek nominated Zeishan, the latter lashed out, declaring, “I’m not your friend anymore.” Later, Farrhana nominated Ashnoor, saying, “She doesn’t have her own mudda and only comments on my language. When it’s about her, she plays the woman card—pure hypocrisy.”

Baseer and Malti face off in final round

The final round saw Baseer, Nehal, Gaurav, Zeishan, Shehbaz, and Pranit competing. Gaurav named Zeishan and Neelam, while Pranit targeted Kunickaa. Malti nominated Baseer, saying, “He’s too perfect—I want to see his imperfect side.”

By the end of the task, the nominated contestants for the week were Neelam, Zeishan, Baseer, Ashnoor, Pranit, and Mridul.

Neelam and Gaurav’s cold war continues

Still hurt by Gaurav’s remarks, Neelam approached captain Farrhana, asking to be reassigned from cooking duties. Later, when she tried to clarify with Gaurav, he brushed her off mid-meal, saying he would talk later. Neelam accused him of creating a false narrative, to which he replied, “You’re doing exactly what I said—just cooking and following the crowd.” Frustrated, Neelam told him, “Aapkuchukhaadnahirahegharmeinrehke,” before breaking down in tears.

Malti and Mridul question Tanya’s emotions

Mridul remarked that Tanya plays for the camera, calling her breakdown “drama for sympathy.” Malti backed him up, saying Tanya’s saree story and emotional lines were strategic. “She knew it was a pool task—she does this for attention,” Malti said.

Kitchen duties ignite another storm

The next morning, Neelam remained adamant about not cooking, despite captain Farrhana’s repeated requests. Tanya intervened, telling Neelam, “Tu apni had mein reh. Go cry in the corners but don’t meddle in my conversation,” sparking another round of shouting.

Malti opens up about her name

Amid the chaos, Malti shared a rare personal story, revealing that her father named her after a character in a book about an IPS officer. “He wanted me to be strong and disciplined. I’ve always lived a strict, boyish life, which is why I’m so comfortable around male energy,” she said.

Abhishek clashes with Shehbaz

As the argument over kitchen duties escalated, Shehbaz intervened—prompting Abhishek to jump in. The two ended up in a shouting match, with Abhishek taunting, “You need four people—you can’t do anything alone.”

Gaurav and Neelam make peace

By the end of the day, Gaurav and Neelam finally cleared the air. Gaurav explained, “What I said was just task banter, not personal. You can’t get triggered by every comment.” Neelam admitted that his words had hurt herand she would under no circumstances take up the kitchen duties now.

Farrhana and Neelam’s Heated Clash

The ongoing dispute over lunch duties turned into a fiery showdown between Farrhana and Neelam after Mridul complained about the lack of vegetarian food. When Tanya offered to cook, Farrhana insisted it was Neelam’s job, leading to a heated exchange. Neelam refused to continue her duty, saying she’d done it long enough, while Farrhana argued that others hadn’t complained. The argument worsened withFarrhana calling Neelam “ghatiyaaurat.”

