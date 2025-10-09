Day 45 in the Bigg Boss 19 house began with kitchen chaos and ended with unexpected laughter. From fiery confrontations over food duties to new friendships and introspective sessions, emotions ran high but so did the entertainment. Here’s a breakdown of everything that went down inside the house —

Farhana vs Tanya – The Kitchen Clash

Farhana called out Tanya for making extra food, which quickly sparked a heated exchange. Tanya defended herself, saying she was only making parathas for everyone, and accused Farhana of using harsh words. Farhana shot back, claiming that Tanya often makes equally derogatory remarks herself.

Farhana and Amaal Lock Horns

The kitchen drama continued as Amaal and Farhana clashed over duties. Farhana insisted that everyone should cook collectively, while Amaal raised his voice and said that if someone abandons their duty, everyone should handle their own food. When Farhana called him selfish, Amaal shot back, “Have to be.” The spat widened as Farhana accused both Amaal and Neelam of selfishness.

Abhishek Takes Charge of the Kitchen

Stepping in amid chaos, Abhishek told Kunicka he’d manage the kitchen himself. Kunicka spread the word to the housemates, saying they needed to gather courage and support Abhishek’s initiative. Playfully, she even called him “the star” of the house.

Amaal vs Gaurav – The Apology Dispute

Amaal urged Gaurav to apologize to Neelam over a task-related issue. Gaurav refused, explaining that he had already clarified matters with Neelam. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, with Farhana and other housemates stepping in. Neelam eventually put an end to it by saying, “I don’t want anyone’s sorry.”

Mridul’s Heart-to-Heart with Malti

During a reflective chat, Malti asked Mridul what he’d learned in the Bigg Boss house. Mridul opened up about his personal growth, saying he’d realized how people create unnecessary “muddas” and how important it is to balance confrontation with understanding. Malti listened attentively and advised him to act wisely going forward.

A New Trio Forms

Farhana, Nehal, and Malti decided to form their own alliance in the house. The trio dubbed themselves “Tall, Pretty, and Opinionated,” marking a fresh dynamic in the game.

Malti’s Kitchen Struggle

Malti failed to complete her duty properly and sought help from Mridul but couldn’t get it right. Nehal stepped in to help, prompting Gaurav to encourage her further — which irritated Malti, who snapped back, telling him not to interfere.

New Task: BB Retreat Ration Challenge

The day’s main task — “BB Retreat” — had two parts. Tanya hosted a motivational session, and Malti conducted palm readings. Their sessions determined 40% of the ration, while the remaining 60% came from a physical challenge where contestants had to form shapes using their bodies, with Farhana as the inspector.

Malti’s Palm Readings:

● Mridul – stubborn yet steady

● Amaal – deeply emotional, trying to detach

● Kunicka – calm and sorted

● Shehbaaz – lazy but practical and honest

● Zeeshan – emotional and expressive

Tanya’s Motivational Session:

● Gaurav – advised to embrace imperfection

● Malti – praised for her radiant personality

● Amaal – told to channel his fighter spirit

Farhana later announced the sessions successful, awarding the housemates 80% ration.

The Jaggery Argument

Right after the ration arrived, Abhishek was seen eating jaggery. Nehal and Farhana pointed it out, saying he shouldn’t have done so without sharing. Amaal also joined in, leading to a brief argument over food discipline.

Abhishek & Ashnoor’s Palm Reading

Abhishek and Ashnoor shared a fun moment as he read her palm in jest. Their light-hearted banter drew teasing comments from Gaurav, bringing some cheer after the tense morning.

Shehbaaz & Farhana’s Playful Pool Time

In a fun break from all the drama, Shehbaaz threw Farhana into the pool. Coming out drenched, she hilariously acted like a ghost, continuing her prank as Shehbaaz locked her in the store room — to everyone’s laughter.

Late-Night Banter with Mridul, Gaurav & Abhishek

The boys shared a playful moment mocking Tanya’s earlier statement about “heartbeats for Amaal” during the task, cracking jokes and laughing together.

Conversations & Observations

Ashnoor shared with Gaurav and Pranit that Malti was trying to bond with her but avoiding spending time together. The next morning, Neelam vented to Tanya about being irritated with Malti’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan shared his “game plan” with Malti, predicting that despite conflicts between Nehal, Farhana, Tanya, and Neelam, they’d reconcile soon — and hinted that Shehbaaz and Tanya’s future captaincy would be entertaining to watch.

Cooking Duty Celebration

On a sweet note Ashnoor did Abhishek’s tilak for his first day of cooking duty. The duo tied each other’s aprons and kicked off their new kitchen journey with smiles.