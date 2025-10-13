Bigg Boss 19 Day 50, Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Zeishan Quadri Evicted, Jamie Lever Enters as Farah Khan
Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: The episode concluded with the shocking and unexpected eviction of Zeishan Quadri, who received the fewest votes.
Bigg Boss 19’s Day 50 Weekend Ka Vaar episode delivered a perfect mix of laughter, drama, and emotional moments, keeping audiences hooked from start to finish. From Jamie’s hilarious mimicry and Ravi Gupta’s fun-filled antics to intense debates on loyalty and heartfelt farewells, the episode captured all the highs and lows of life inside the house.
1. Jamie Lever Enters as Farah Khan
Adding laughter and energy to the episode, Jamie Lever entered the Bigg Boss 19 house dressed as Farah Khan. She mimicked all the contestants, perfectly capturing their quirks and leaving both Salman Khan and the housemates in splits. Her playful impersonations of Tanya and others provided a humorous break from the house’s ongoing strategic and emotional tension.
2. Ravi Gupta Brings Fun and Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Comedian Ravi Gupta entered as a special guest, participating in an engaging task and sharing light-hearted moments with Salman and the contestants. He offered funny anecdotes about the housemates’ behaviour behind the cameras, giving viewers a peek into their off-screen personalities while keeping the energy lively and entertaining.
3. Chamchagiri Debate Sparks Drama
Salman Khan initiated a candid discussion on friendships turning into chamchagiri, questioning whether loyalty sometimes crosses into blind support. Contestants including Neelam, Tanya, Abhishek, Ashnoor, Amaal, Shehbaz, Nehal, Farrhana, Gaurav, and Mridul shared their views, leading to heated exchanges, accusations, and revelations about alliances and perception in the house.
4. Neelam Giri Breaks Down
The debate reached an emotional peak when Neelam felt cornered and unfairly labeled as a chamcha. She tearfully expressed the pressure of staying authentic while being judged constantly. Other housemates joined in, with Malti labeling Mridul as a chamcha, Amaal Mallik calling Abhishek Ashnoor’s follower, and Neelam accusing Farhana of being Nehal’s follower, intensifying the emotional drama.
5. Zeishan Quadri Evicted
The episode concluded with the eviction of Zeishan Quadri, who received the fewest votes. Salman Khan announced the news, marking the end of Zeishan’s journey on the show. Close friends including Amaal, Tanya, Baseer, Neelam, and Shehbaz were visibly emotional. Zeishan bid farewell warmly, advising the contestants to focus on their game from the next morning. His departure is expected to significantly impact the group dynamics in the house.
