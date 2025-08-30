Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Episode Highlights: Farhana Bhatt Re-Enters House, Engages In A Fiery Verbal Spat With Baseer Ali!

Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Highlights: With captaincy comes added responsibility and pressure to ensure smooth functioning of the duties. Newly-elected first captain of the house, Kunickaa found herself in the midst of such turmoil in getting things done on time by Abhishek Bajaj. The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is only intensifying with each passing day. Day 6 had a mix of tension, laughter, and big revelations that kept the housemates — and the viewers — hooked.

Bigg Boss 19: Captaincy Task Sparks Big Clash

The captaincy race took centre stage, and Bigg Boss added a twist by appointing Tanya Mittal as the final decision-maker. The task quickly turned chaotic when Zeishan and Kunickaa got into a heated argument, setting the tone for what was to come. Things escalated further when Abhishek Bajaj clashed with Baseer Ali while trying to snatch files that Baseer was sitting on to protect. Baseer accused Abhishek of getting physical just for the sake of the task, while Abhishek firmly denied it and warned Baseer not to twist words. The confrontation invited Nehal Chudasama’s fury too, as she took the opportunity to voice her issues with Abhishek once again. In the end, Tanya handed the captain’s crown to Kunickaa, acknowledging her consistent effort in managing the house even without an official title till now.

Bigg Boss 19: Captain Kunickaa’s Assigns News Duties

Once in charge, Kunickaa wasted no time in distributing duties to her fellow contestants. But her decisions didn’t go down smoothly. Gaurav and Zeishan, in particular, were unhappy with their assigned chores of cooking and dishwashing. Their refusal created yet another round of arguments, eventually forcing them to settle with toilet cleaning — a task they reluctantly accepted. The tension around chores highlighted just how fragile the house dynamics already are under the new captain’s rule.

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Re-enters the House

The biggest twist of the day came when Gaurav’s decision led to Farhana’s much-talked-about re-entry into the house. Her return was far from smooth — tensions flared almost immediately as she locked horns with Baseer. Their verbal spat set the house on edge, and it didn’t end there. Pranit also exchanged harsh words with Farhana, setting the stage for more fireworks in the days to come. With her bold personality, Farhana’s re-entry has already shifted the dynamics of the house dramatically.

Tanya Mittal's ‘Medical Room’ Moment

In a lighter moment that broke the chain of clashes, Tanya became the centre of attention while sweeping the house. Complaining about her hands being “ruined,” she dramatically declared that she needed to go to the medical room. This immediately turned into a hilarious roast session led by Pranit and Nagma, who teased Tanya mercilessly for her theatrics. The light-hearted exchange brought some comic relief in an otherwise charged-up day.

Bigg Boss Introduces the App Room

The game took an exciting new turn with the introduction of the App Room. This innovative space is linked directly to the audience watching on JioHotstar, where public opinion in the live feed chat determines which contestants gain access to useful apps and which are stuck with ‘bakwaas’ apps. Representing the audience’s voice, Farhana was given the authority to decide the allocations. She chose to give access to Gaurav Khanna, instantly raising curiosity about how he might use this advantage to his benefit.

Housemates Ship Natalia & Mridul

Amid all the fights and twists, a sweet and light-hearted moment brought smiles to the house. The housemates began teasing Natalia and Mridul, playfully shipping them as a couple. Mridul couldn’t hide his blushes, and the camaraderie added a softer, more endearing note to an otherwise fiery episode. Fans are already buzzing about whether this friendship could blossom into something more in the coming days.

