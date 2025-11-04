Bigg Boss 19 Day 71 Highlights: Malti Chahar Confronts Amaal Malik About Their 'Past', Neelam Feels Tanya Mittal 'Likes' Singer

Bigg Boss 19 Day 71 Highlights: The reality show Bigg Boss 19, streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, continues to keep audiences hooked with its daily dose of drama and emotions. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest episode brought a mix of nostalgia, heart-to-hearts, and fiery confrontations. The episode began on an emotional note as Tanya Mittal was seen missing her mother. Gaurav Khanna too got teary-eyed remembering Pranit More, recalling fond memories from their time together.

Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Body Shaming; Abhishek Comforts Her

In one of the most heartfelt moments of the day, Ashnoor Kaur opened up to Abhishek Bajaj about her struggles with body shaming and dealing with eating disorders. Abhishek comforted her, offering support and empathy as she shared her vulnerable side.

Ashnoor and Abhishek Talk About Love

Later, the duo discussed love and heartbreak. When Abhishek asked Ashnoor if she had ever fallen in love, she denied it. Abhishek then opened up about his own idea of love and the pain of having one’s heart broken, making it one of the more introspective moments of the day.

Neelam Giri Thinks Tanya Likes Amaal Mallik

Elsewhere, Neelam Giri sparked a fresh conversation when she told Shehbaz Badesha and Kunickaa Sadanand that she feels Tanya may have a soft corner for Amaal Mallik, adding another twist to the house dynamics.

Malti Chahar Confronts Amaal Mallik

Drama escalated when Malti Chahar confronted Amaal Mallik over comments he made about their past interactions. Malti revealed that the two had spoken multiple times before entering the house and had even met in person. When she learned that Amaal had downplayed their connection on camera, she accused him of lying and disrespecting her.

Amaal eventually admitted that Malti’s version of events was accurate, adding a layer of closure to their tense exchange. Malti also revealed that during their earlier meeting, Amaal had sung four to five songs for her — a moment she recalled fondly.

Farhana Bhatt Apologises to Amaal Mallik

Later, Farhana apologised to Amaal for her earlier remarks about his parents. In a lighter exchange, when Farhana asked Amaal if there was anyone he wouldn’t want to meet after the show, he named Tanya, saying he was unsure about their equation post Bigg Boss. Farhana, however, couldn’t resist adding fuel to the fire by suggesting that Malti was jealous of her conversation with Amaal.

Tanya Mittal Clarifies Her Feelings for Amaal Malik

Moments later, Tanya clarified to Farhana that she had no romantic feelings for Amaal and only cared for him as a friend. Farhana, however, pointed out that Tanya “completely flips” whenever Amaal is around, advising her not to appear overly concerned.

Kitchen Clash: Malti vs. Farhana

The day wrapped up with yet another heated kitchen argument. When Malti asked Farhana to chop vegetables, Farhana insisted she would do it only after finishing her makeup. Mridul questioned her delay, leading to a spat. The tension peaked when Malti entered the kitchen and the two engaged in a fiery exchange, adding another chapter to their growing rivalry.

From emotional revelations to simmering rivalries, Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver gripping entertainment night after night. Catch the new episodes daily, at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, and on the 24 hrs live channel, exclusively on JioHotstar.