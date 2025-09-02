Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Highlights: Farhana Bhatt vs Baseer Ali Fight Gets 'Physical', Neelam Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Highlights: It wasa high-voltage action inside the Bigg Boss 19 house on day 8. Turning out to be one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far - contestants engaged in fights, put friendships to test and finally the season’s first captaincy being stripped away. With shocking twists, emotional breakdowns, and fiery clashes, the episode kept audiences glued.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Highlights:

Tanya Mittal’s refuses to clean

The day began with Tanya refusing to clean the smoking zone, leading to a major clash. Zeishan confronted her, while Baseer warned that if she didn’t complete her duties—be it cleaning the bathroom, the house, or cooking—her food would be cut off. Nehal too voiced her frustration, accusing Tanya of always creating issues around household chores. Eventually, Neelam stepped in and took over the smoking room cleaning on Tanya’s behalf.

Neelam breaks down after Farhana’s outburst

Emotions ran high when Zeishan accused Neelam of 'acting'. Farhana jumped in with abuses, leaving Neelam in tears. Tanya, Kunickaa, and Nehal rushed to comfort her, while Kunickaa reprimanded Farhana, calling her a “potty-mouth” and warning her never to speak like that again. The ugly spat left the house divided.

Nehal and Tanya’s breakfast fight

The morning further escalated when Tanya repeatedly asked Nehal about the poha, triggering Nehal’s temper. The spat turned into a heated argument, with Nehal declaring she would no longer cook for the house.

Baseer vs Farhana: Belongings tossed, insults hurled

What began as an argument soon spiraled into chaos as Baseer dragged Farrhana’s mattress and blanket outside and dumped them in the garden. Farrhana retaliated, asking if this was how he behaved at home. The fight turned uglier when both walked across each other’s mattresses with shoes, Farrhana’s jewellery broke, and she retaliated by throwing his medicines, calling him a “gandi naali ka keeda.” Baseer escalated further by dumping her mattress into the swimming pool. Meanwhile, Amaal attempted to diffuse the tension by humming tunes with Gaurav and Pranit, staying clear of the mayhem.

Kunickaa stripped of captaincy

The season’s first captaincy ended in failure. Bigg Boss put Kunickaa’s leadership to the test, asking housemates if she deserved immunity from nominations. In line with this season’s theme—Gharwalo ki Sarkaar—12 contestants voted against her. Bigg Boss declared that Kunickaa was stripped of her captaincy, would receive no immunity, and that the house would now run collectively without a captain.

Ashnoor secures immunity

In a house vote between Ashnoor and Abhishek, Ashnoor was granted immunity from eviction. Baseer, visibly upset, expressed disappointment that despite his efforts to help Kunickaa during tasks, no one nominated him for immunity.

