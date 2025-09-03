Bigg Boss 19 Day 9 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa, Mridul & Tanya Mittal Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Special: The drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house escalated on Day 9 as kitchen fights, emotional breakdowns, nomination shocks, and a high-voltage ration task kept contestants and viewers on edge. From food wars to fiery spats, and from heartfelt breakdowns to an entertainment-filled BB Show, the house witnessed it all in a single day, making it one of the most eventful episodes of the season so far.

Ration Sparks a Showdown

The day began with a heated confrontation between Nehal and Kunicka when Nehal accused Kunicka of misusing ration by preparing halwa from sooji that could have been reserved for breakfast upma. Believing it was cooked for just three people, Nehal’s comments didn’t sit well with Kunicka, who immediately retorted, asking Nehal to fetch 16 bowls to prove that the dish was indeed made for everyone. The kitchen once again became the battleground of egos.

Nominations Task

Bigg Boss announced the much-awaited nominations through the “Room of Faith.” Contestants had to mutually decide three housemates to stand on the green triangles, who then held the power to nominate one contestant each from the three standing on red triangles. The task caused major rifts, leading to arguments, alliances, and bitter confrontations.

Mridul vs Kunickaa

Tempers flared when Mridul accused Kunicka of being biased after she nominated him to save Neelam. The situation worsened as Kunicka called him a be painde ka lota, prompting Mridul to take a jab back, taunting her for being upset simply because he refused to become her chamcha.

By the end of the task, the nominated contestants for the week were revealed: Amaal, Mridul, Awez, Kunicka, and Tanya.

Tanya Breaks Down

The day turned emotional when Tanya was left in tears after Nehal allegedly commented on her bad breath. Feeling hurt, Tanya isolated herself, saying she didn’t even want to eat. Later, her spat with Amaal over an unwashed cup only added fuel to the fire, with Amaal snapping back, “I’ll do it, you don’t need to go near my stuff.”

Nehal vs Baseer

Another tense moment unfolded when Nehal questioned Baseer about Farhana’s makeup. Annoyed by her persistence, Baseer’s curt tone upset Nehal, sparking an argument. Irritated further, he returned the makeup to Farhana, which only created additional friction — leading to clashes not just between Baseer and Nehal but also between Baseer and Farhana.

Abhishek’s Protest Threat

Frustrated with the ration situation, Abhishek appealed directly to Bigg Boss, warning that he would stage a protest if their needs weren’t met.

The BB Show Steals the Spotlight

In a refreshing twist, the house transformed into an entertainment arena with the much-awaited BB Show, born out of the ration demands. The evening was packed with performances that combined humor, drama, and sheer talent.As part of the task, housemates must put on a full-fledged entertainment night—Neelam will kick things off with her electrifying dance, Amaal will compose and perform hilarious diss tracks on Abhishek and Natalia, Praneet will deliver a roast-style stand-up comedy act targeting his fellow contestants, Mridul and Kunicka will team up for a quirky sketch, Tanya will debut a heartfelt yet cheeky poem about her daily struggles in the house, Awez will set the stage ablaze with his dance performance, while Zeishan will bring it all together as the witty host of the evening.

Wildcard Wishlist

The day ended on a lighter note when Nehal and Farhana openly requested Bigg Boss to send a handsome wildcard entry into the house. Sharing their list of qualities, Nehal wished for someone compassionate who compliments her endlessly, even suggesting her best friend. Farhana insisted on someone new and unfamiliar, while Ashnoor joined in asking for someone closer to her age.

Tune in to catch the fun on The BB Show on Bigg Boss 19, streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on Colors.