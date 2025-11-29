Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990118https://zeenews.india.com/television/bigg-boss-19-double-eviction-ashnoor-kaur-and-shehbaz-badeshah-reportedly-eliminated-2990118.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ASHNOOR KAUR

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Ashnoor Kaur And Shehbaz Badeshah Reportedly Eliminated

Rumours suggest a double eviction on Bigg Boss 19, with Ashnoor Kaur reportedly ousted for a rule violation and Shehbaz Badesha for low votes.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Ashnoor Kaur And Shehbaz Badeshah Reportedly Eliminated(Image: X)

New Delhi: As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, approaches its much-anticipated finale, speculation around multiple evictions has intensified. Rumours circulating ahead of the upcoming weekend suggest that the house may witness a double eviction, with two contestants reportedly shown the exit.

Bigg Boss Double Eviction

According to popular Bigg Boss update handle BBTak on X (formerly Twitter), contestant Ashnoor Kaur is expected to be removed from the show for allegedly violating house rules. The development follows a recent incident in which Kaur was seen striking fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Although Kaur insisted the act was unintentional, the moment sparked backlash across social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal And Amritesh Mittal's Combined Net Worth REVEALED - In PICS

 

The same update also claims that Shehbaz Badesha, brother of former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, will be evicted due to receiving the lowest number of votes this week.

“Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules, hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task. Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes,” BBTak posted.

Netizens React To Shehbaz Badeshah And Ashnoor Kaur Eviction

The unconfirmed update has triggered strong reactions online. Many users expressed support for the alleged decision, with one commenting, “Absolutely fair. Ashnoor’s behaviour had crossed all limits. Hitting Tanya = straight red card. Shehbaaz’s eviction is also justified—no public connection at all. BB19 is finally cleaning the mess.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Pulls Up Ashnoor Kaur For Hitting Tanya Mittal

Another user wrote, "Shehbaz was unfairly evicted he was way more entertaining than malti and tanya"

Others questioned why similar actions by other contestants had gone unaddressed, pointing to past incidents involving Tanya and Farhana.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the show’s makers regarding the rumours of eviction. Fans continue to await confirmation as the competition enters its final stretch.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jammu and Kashmir
JeM Hideout Busted, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered: Police
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Bets On Digital Governance, Climate-Smart Villages For Rural Growth
Amazon Black Friday Sale
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Big Discounts On iPhone 17, OnePlus 15 And More
delhi rouse avenue court
Delhi Court Seeks CBI, ED Reply On Rabri Devi’s Request To Shift Three Cases
Journalists
MP Shock: Journalists Beaten, Held Hostage After Probing RTO Nexus
Bhopal police
6-Day Chase Ends In Gunshot: Child Rape Accused Finally Captured
Enforcement Directorate
ED Arrests WinZO Founders Saumya, Paavan Nanda Over Money Laundering Charges
stealth fighter jet
France To Give India The Military Secret America And Russia Never Shared
indian ins vikrant
INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri Mark Maiden Overseas Deployment At Sri Lankan Fleet
visa free countries
20 Countries Where Indians Can Go Without Visa: Check Documents Required