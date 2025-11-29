Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Ashnoor Kaur And Shehbaz Badeshah Reportedly Eliminated

New Delhi: As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, approaches its much-anticipated finale, speculation around multiple evictions has intensified. Rumours circulating ahead of the upcoming weekend suggest that the house may witness a double eviction, with two contestants reportedly shown the exit.

Bigg Boss Double Eviction

According to popular Bigg Boss update handle BBTak on X (formerly Twitter), contestant Ashnoor Kaur is expected to be removed from the show for allegedly violating house rules. The development follows a recent incident in which Kaur was seen striking fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Although Kaur insisted the act was unintentional, the moment sparked backlash across social media.

The same update also claims that Shehbaz Badesha, brother of former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, will be evicted due to receiving the lowest number of votes this week.

“Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules, hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task. Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes,” BBTak posted.

Netizens React To Shehbaz Badeshah And Ashnoor Kaur Eviction

The unconfirmed update has triggered strong reactions online. Many users expressed support for the alleged decision, with one commenting, “Absolutely fair. Ashnoor’s behaviour had crossed all limits. Hitting Tanya = straight red card. Shehbaaz’s eviction is also justified—no public connection at all. BB19 is finally cleaning the mess.”

Another user wrote, "Shehbaz was unfairly evicted he was way more entertaining than malti and tanya"

Others questioned why similar actions by other contestants had gone unaddressed, pointing to past incidents involving Tanya and Farhana.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the show’s makers regarding the rumours of eviction. Fans continue to await confirmation as the competition enters its final stretch.