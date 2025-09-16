Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik Blasts Kunickaa, Tanya Mittal Patches Up With Neelam Giri

Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Drama unfolded in Bigg Boss 19 as Nehal clashed with Captain Amaal over lunch duties, sparking criticism from housemates. Amid kitchen tensions, Abhishek–Ashnoor and Tanya–Amaal shared playful banters, while Awez and Pranit worked on forming alliances. Tanya and Neelam mended fences, Kunickaa’s behavior drew debate, and Shehbaz faced off with Abhishek. Multiple fiery arguments added layers to the house chaos, making it another action-packed day in Bigg Boss.

Nehal vs Captain Amaal Over Lunch Duties

The kitchen once again turned into the hottest battleground in Bigg Boss 19 when a fiery fight erupted over food duties. Captain Amaal’s decision to assign Nehal the responsibility of cooking lunch triggered tensions, as Nehal, citing a clash with her gym schedule, refused and requested to swap her duty with dinner instead. She even suggested that Neelam, who doesn’t work out, could take over lunch duty. However, Amaal stood firm and declined, insisting she stick to her responsibility.

Housemates were also seen criticising Nehal, as they felt instead of adjusting her schedule basis the duty, she was trying to run away from it. What began as a simple disagreement over timing quickly turned into yet another explosive showdown in the Bigg Boss kitchen.

Ashnoor-Abhishek and Amaal-Tanya’s cute banters

Abhishek and Ashnoor’s light-hearted banter in the living room brought some comic relief as Ashnoor tried to school him on cleaning duties, while he playfully threatened to throw her into the pool. Abhishek also turned protective when Shehbaaz teased Ashnoor during her workout. Meanwhile, Tanya and Amaal shared their own fun exchange, with Tanya joking that she’s scared of him ever since he became captain, promising to show him her true colors once his seven-day captaincy ends.

Awez & Pranit Extend Olive Branch, Tanya–Neelam Mend Fence

Awez and Pranit encouraged Farrhana and Nehal to join their group. Nehal replied that she wouldn’t mind, but admitted it could be difficult since some housemates, like Abhishek and Ashnoor, don’t get along with her. Meanwhile, Tanya and Neelam resolved their differences by apologizing to each other, mending their rift even as new bonds were being formed in the house.

Housemates discuss Kunickaa’s hypocrisy

Nehal pointed out to Farrhana that while she often cracks vulgar jokes and passes comments about others, she is unable to take it when the tables are turned. Ashnoor echoed the same sentiment to Abhishek, even calling Kunickaa “immature” for refusing to adjust over the bed despite Ashnoor’s allergy.

Later, a heated showdown over segregating vegetables saw Amaal asking Kunickaa to step away from the kitchen and let others handle it, which once again led to a verbal spat between the captain and her. Tanya and Neelam, later, pointed how Kunickaa likes the drama and the fights.

Housemates Observe Amaal’s Heated Moments

Baseer, Zeishan, and Neelam discussed how Amaal sometimes becomes very aggressive during fights. Baseer added that this was the reason he stepped out of the kitchen, seeing Amaal lose his cool.

However, later Amaal apologised to Kunickaa for being rude to her.

Shehbaz and Abhishek indulge in a fight

Over Kunickaa’s kitchen issue, Shehbaaz took her side and got into a heated fight with Abhishek. The two were seen confronting each other aggressively while other contestants rushed in to intervene.

Nehal Clashes with Housemates Over Lunch Duty Timing

Following her previous day’s rift over lunch duty, Nehal told the housemates that she could start kitchen duty a little later. This did not sit well with the other contestants, led by Baseer, who raised their voices in protest. Nehal tried to justify her request, citing her workout routine, but Captain Amaal insisted she prepare lunch on time. Frustrated, Nehal angrily shouted that working out is a basic necessity for her and no one can stop her from it.

Hawa mein gaali

A sudden rift erupted between Captain Amaal and Pranit, prompting Pranit and Awez to question Amaal about allegedly using abusive language in the house. Amaal defended himself, saying he hadn’t abused anyone and that his words were more situational and in the heat of the moment. In response, Awez questioned Amaal’s sense of fairness, remarking that it seemed like he believed he had everyone in the house under his control.

Tanya’s Viral Reel Sparks Baklava Discussion in the House

Gaurav asked Tanya about her trip to Dubai, referring to the buzz that she went there just for Baklava. Tanya explained that she travels to Dubai for work and to set up a business, and that the Baklava story was merely a fun narrative—one of her reels had gone viral. Once she left, Gaurav and Mridul expressed their disbelief. Mridul remarked that the “work in Dubai” explanation hadn’t come up before and suggested it was just a new narrative, anticipating more to follow. While Gaurav tried to rationalize Tanya’s statements, Mridul remained unconvinced and refused to accept her version of events.

Tanya’s saree story

When the contestants complimented Tanya on her saree, she revealed that she has adopted a village in Rajasthan, providing employment opportunities to the women and girls there. She added that the saree she was wearing was sent to her by them.

