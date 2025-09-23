Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik Confesses His Love, Nomination Task Divides House

Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: The day 29 inside the Bigg Boss 19 house was packed with high-voltage drama, emotional confessions, and explosive confrontations. From early morning kitchen fights over rotis to Farhana calling Abhishek an “anda chor,” tensions kept rising through the day. Neelam found herself in tears after being pulled into multiple conflicts, while Kunickaa and Zeishan’s war of words reached a boiling point. Amidst all the chaos, Amaal Malik’s heartfelt BB Radio moment brought rare tenderness, as he confessed to a one-sided love that keeps him going inside the house.

Showdown Over 'ROTI'

Mridul complained about not having rotis, prompting Kunickaa to blame Ashnoor for not preparing them. Baseer immediately defended Ashnoor, pointing out that the duty of making rotis belonged to Tanya. When Mridul later discovered rotis in the container, he revealed the mix-up, leaving Tanya furious. She had been woken up to make just three rotis and was then accused of lying by Kunickaa. This led to a sharp argument between Tanya and Kunickaa, with Zeishan also stepping in against Kunickaa. Abhishek tried to mediate, but the house had already split into camps.

Neelam Becomes The Flashpoint

The kitchen battle set the stage for a deeper conflict. Housemates cautioned Neelam Giri not to take over Zeishan’s duties. Kunickaa called Neelam a “people pleaser” for stepping in, which Neelam later disclosed to Zeishan. This ignited a heated exchange between Zeishan and Kunickaa, with both raising their voices. Zeishan warned Kunickaa not to overstep, while she fired back with a sharp retort: “Dhamki mat do. Apne aap ko Wasseypur ka gunda mat samajh.” The confrontation shook Neelam, who ended up in tears.

Amaal Mallik's Heartfelt Confession

On BB Radio, Amaal Malik marked one month inside the Bigg Boss house with a deeply emotional performance and message. He said that everyone in life faces phases where problems make them feel stuck and unwilling to be around anyone — until someone comes along who changes everything and makes you wish you had met them sooner. Amaal revealed that he has such a person in his life, whose memory raises his heartbeat and inspires him to sing.

He confessed, “Hopefully she will wait for me till the end. Abhi toh yeh pyaar ek tarfa hai, but hopefully jab main bahar jaaun, voh do tarfaa ho jaayega.” The moving moment left the housemates and listeners touched.

Ginger chopping sparks another fight

What began as a routine task spiraled into another dramatic altercation. When Gaurav refused to chop ginger, Kunickaa asked him to handle it himself. This offended Baseer, who accused her of being dismissive. Farhana stepped in to remind everyone that duties are mandatory, sparking a verbal spat between Kunickaa and Baseer. The argument grew sharper when Baseer accused Kunickaa of having a “superiority complex” and went as far as to label her “evil.” Kunickaa turned to Abhishek for support, and while he promised to settle the matter, the incident left the house atmosphere visibly strained.

Nominations task raises the stakes

Bigg Boss introduced the highly anticipated nominations task, splitting the house into two rival groups:

● Team Pranit: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, and Neelam

● Team Shehbaz: Zeishan, Tanya, Kunickaa, Farhana, Amaal, Shehbaz, and Baseer

The twist was revealed soon after — Nehal holds the power to deliver the final verdict. Both teams went all out with entertaining performances filled with drama, taunts, and theatrics. The task left viewers with a clear sense that the house was now divided into “strong” versus “weak” camps, adding another layer of strategy to the week ahead.

