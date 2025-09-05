Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Baseer Becomes New Captain, Housemates Surprise 'Birthday Girl' Neelam

Bigg Boss 19 Day 11 Episode Highlights: The day began with Tanya and Kunickaa’s rift to Abhishek facing the heat over his duties, and Baseer ultimately winning the captaincy task. The day unfolded with shifting loyalties, playful chemistry, and dramatic twists that kept the house buzzing.

The Dream Machine Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss introduced the latest captaincy challenge, The Dream Machine Task, where housemates were required to fulfil specific conditions to qualify as contenders for captaincy. Pranit More, who was earlier eliminated from the race, took on the role of the sanchalak. As the task progressed, Baseer and Abhishek successfully secured their contendership, while Nehal’s refusal to sacrifice the gym led Bigg Boss to call off the task entirely.

Mridul Injured, Baseer and Abhishek Clash

The captaincy task took a wrong turn when Mridul got injured during the struggle. The incident sparked a heated verbal fight between Baseer and Abhishek, with Nehal stepping in to accuse Abhishek of getting physical. While Baseer questioned his sportsmanship, Nehal demanded that Abhishek be removed from the captaincy race.

#Bahana’s Cute Chemistry

During the captaincy task, housemates teased Farhana as she showed her care for Baseer. The fun continued in the kitchen, where Baseer flirted with her and even declared that Farhana wouldn’t be doing any duties if he became captain. Later, Farhana asked Nehal what she thought about Baseer, and Nehal replied that he could be a bit manipulative and that his way of dealing with girls was often wrong.

This further escalated in the captaincy task, as Baseer playfully shouted, “Farhana sirf meri hai.”

Neelam’s Birthday Bash

The housemates came together to celebrate Neelam’s birthday in style. Under Awez’s mentorship, they put up a special dance performance and surprised her with the cutest birthday wish through a specially curated verse, “Happy Birthday Neelamwa.”

Housemates Question Abhishek

The atmosphere grew tense when Nehal accused Abhishek of avoiding tasks and even called him out for his appetite, sparking a heated spat between the two. The matter soon drew in others, with Natalia remarking that Abhishek always laughs whenever she is crossing by, while Kunickaa went on to call him a liar. Later, housemates discussed Bajaj’s habit of neglecting his duties, as Awez and Pranit questioned him about his cleaning responsibilities and tried to counsel him — but Abhishek paid no heed.

The situation escalated further when Pranit tried teaching Abhishek how to wash utensils, which led to an exchange between them.

Kunickaa Calls Out Ashnoor for Backbiting

In a light-hearted chat, housemates asked Kunickaa which girl from the house she could see as her daughter-in-law. Kunickaa replied that she would choose Ashnoor — but only without her backbiting. The remark didn’t sit well with Ashnoor, who later confronted Kunickaa, insisting that she is the most on-the-face person in the house and that Kunickaa’s comment was unfair.

A Rift between Tanya and Kunickaa

The bond between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand hit a rough patch when Kunickaa called Tanya “ghaslet.” Feeling hurt, Tanya confronted her, reminding Kunickaa of the loyalty and support she had shown despite facing negativity from the house. The argument intensified in the bedroom, where Kunickaa, visibly frustrated, told Tanya to stay away if she found her too opinionated, adding, “Don’t love me—just leave me.” The emotional clash has left their once-strong friendship hanging in the balance

Later, Tanya opened up to Neelam about Kunickaa’s attitude, saying that she can never handle criticism and always believes she is right.

Farhana Confides in Zeishan About Amaal

Farhana shared with Zeishan that she feels Amaal has been agitated with her, as he often doesn’t respond when she tries to talk to him. At the same time, his occasional smiles and responses make his behavior feel inconsistent. Zeishan reassured her, explaining that Amaal is simply a different kind of person—if he has an issue, he will say it directly, but otherwise, he generally prefers to stay quiet.

Baseer Ali – The New Captain of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task where Baseer and Abhishek had to fly their kites using threads, with housemates representing the kites themselves. Each housemate sat on a stool as contestants tied their respective coloured threads to it. The housemates then had the power to influence the outcome by choosing whether or not to let the contenders open the thread tied to their stools, ultimately deciding who would soar higher in the captaincy race.

Amidst heated arguments and tension amongst the housemates, Baseer became the new captain.

Catch the 24-hour live feed of Bigg Boss 19 exclusively on JioHotstar, and watch the episodes daily at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM IST on Colors TV.