The episode began with high tension as Nehal, Farrhana, and Shehbaaz got into a heated argument during the task. Nehal accused Shehbaaz of using the “women card,” which sparked her anger. She shouted back at him, while Shehbaaz retorted by calling them “fake” and “dinosaurs.”

As the task from the previous day continued, Amaal and Abhishek clashed when Amaal, acting as judge, asked Abhishek to stop interfering. Abhishek ignored him, leading to a fiery confrontation between the two.

GK Refuses to Participate

Later, Abhishek asked the opposite team to send in GK (Gaurav). Amaal too insisted GK should play, but Gaurav refused, saying he didn’t want to indulge in aggression. This refusal triggered a heated three-way fight, with both Abhishek and Amaal lashing out at Gaurav for avoiding participation.

Gold Bar Task Result

In the task, Team A (Ashnoor, Zeeshan, Abhishek, Tanya, Mridul, Neelam, and Shehbaz) secured the win by collecting the maximum number of gold bars.

While Amaal counted the bars, a fight broke out between Abhishek and Farhana. She mocked him as a “chamcha,” which quickly escalated. Soon after, even Amaal and Abhishek clashed during the counting, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

Tanya vs Abhishek

Tanya and Abhishek further locked horns in an argument sparked by the task results. Their disagreement added another layer of tension to the already heated atmosphere.

Amaal vs Abhishek Over Food

The biggest showdown of the day came at mealtime. Despite committing to eat vegetarian food, Abhishek served himself a large portion of chicken, leaving little for others. Amaal objected, asking him to be mindful of housemates who hadn’t eaten yet. Abhishek insisted he would eat after midnight, but Amaal argued that wasn’t fair. The disagreement quickly turned into a fiery exchange, filled with name-calling as both shouted at each other. Even when housemates tried to calm things down, neither backed off, and the fight spiraled further when Abhishek returned to confront Amaal again, warning him not to raise his voice.

Amaal Admits Hiding Items

The next morning, Amaal confessed to Baseer that he had teamed up with Shehbaaz to hide items from the house. Baseer admitted he had suspected someone else was involved but said he hadn’t expected Amaal to be part of it.

Baseer also expressed disappointment that Amaal hadn’t supported him during nominations. Amaal sincerely apologized, admitting he had let Baseer down on two fronts — hiding his belongings and not voting in his favour.

Amaal Breaks Down

Unable to hold in his emotions, Amaal broke down in front of Baseer, apologizing again and again. Baseer hugged him and consoled him, reassuring him to move on. Shehbaaz also stepped in to comfort Amaal as he sobbed harder, showing a vulnerable side rarely seen in the house. What began as a casual confession soon turned into an emotional moment, highlighting how fragile bonds can become inside Bigg Boss.

Amaal and Tanya’s Heart-to-Heart

Later, Amaal opened up to Tanya, admitting that people only see his aggression but never his sensitivity. Tanya comforted him, explaining that the game brings out different sides in everyone and that he shouldn’t let the house change who he truly is.

Housemates Review Amaal’s Captaincy

Bigg Boss asked housemates to share feedback on Amaal’s captaincy. The reviews were mixed:

● Ashnoor felt Amaal’s leadership sometimes slipped into dictatorship.

● Nehal pointed out his aggression but appreciated his self-awareness.

● Abhishek argued that a captain should be more balanced in decisions.

● Farhana praised Amaal for handling her refusal to do duties calmly.

● Housemates overall agreed Amaal was a good captain who admitted his mistakes and was willing to learn. Many also felt Baseer had been a better captain as he was more approachable.

In total, 11 housemates voted in favour of Amaal’s captaincy, acknowledging both his flaws and strengths.

Neelam Spills on Zeeshan’s Strategy

Neelam pulled Gaurav aside to reveal Zeeshan’s comments about him. According to her, Zeeshan believed Neelam’s game was being influenced by Gaurav and Kunickaa, with Gaurav being the stronger influence.

Gaurav, however, stayed calm and reassured Neelam not to worry, while she hinted that she was beginning to see the bigger picture.

Tanya’s Emotional Revelation

In a personal conversation, Tanya confided in Farhana about missing visits to the temple, praying everyday and revealed a tragic incident of murder within her family, which had left her deeply traumatized.

Later, in another chat with Amaal, she shared her spiritual side, telling him she would help him visit temples. Amaal recalled how his mother had taken him to multiple temples, making the exchange heartfelt and personal.