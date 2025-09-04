Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Pranit More Loses Captaincy, Kunickaa Makes Shocking Confession

Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: The day 10 inside the Bigg Boss 19 house was high on entertainment and drama. The BB Show turned the house into a mini-stage, with some confessions, and a dramatic captaincy task, the episode kept both contestants and viewers hooked.

The BB Show: Talent Night in the House

Day 10 turned into a full-on entertainment gala with the BB Show, hosted by Zeishan, who set the mood with his sharp and funny one-liners aimed at fellow housemates. The stage saw back-to-back performances that had the house buzzing. Neelam Giri wowed with her Bhojpuri-style dance, with the male contestants joining her on stage to create a festive vibe. Amaal Mallik performed his self-composed parody “Dislike Song,” cheekily referencing Abhishek–Kunickaa’s fiery clashes and Mridul–Natalia’s budding closeness.

Pranit More stole the spotlight with a roast-filled stand-up set, comparing Farhana to a “piranha,” joking about Baseer throwing her mattress, mocking Kunickaa’s captaincy, Tanya’s bodyguards, and even calling Zeishan “Komolika.” His act left the house in splits. Mridul Tiwari and Kunickaa Sadanand then performed a witty mother-son sketch, while Tanya Mittal moved everyone with an emotional yet clever poem that included the powerful line: “Mujhe dil se nikalna bohot mushkil hai.” The BB Show wrapped up with Awez Darbar’s electrifying dance performance, pulling all the housemates to the stage for a high-energy finale.

Bigg Boss Asks Gaurav to Judge the BB Show

Bigg Boss later called Gaurav to the confession room and asked him to evaluate the night’s performances. Amaal and Pranit were declared safe, while Mridul and Kunickaa failed, resulting in a 10% weekly ration cut for the house. Tanya surprised everyone by passing the ration test with her impactful poetry. Contestants later celebrated keeping 90% of their ration intact, while Amaal and Zeishan gossiped about Nehal and Baseer.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Shocking Confession

In a candid moment, Kunickaa opened up about her personal life, revealing she had been in a 27-year live-in relationship with a man who was secretly married. She admitted, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. I finally now opened up about it and I feel so light.” When Tanya asked if it had been a marriage, Kunickaa clarified, “It was a live-in relationship. He was married but away from his wife. But then he started having an affair while he was with me and cheated on me. That’s when I left him.” In an environment known for drama and confrontations, this revelation stood out as a raw and deeply human moment.

Baseer & Farhana’s Growing Bond

What began as conflict between Baseer and Farrhana seems to be softening into something warmer. Baseer admitted Bigg Boss triggered their first clash, while Farrhana was seen blushing at his remarks. Fellow housemates teased the duo, hinting at a budding connection inside the house.

The Truth & Dare Segment: Captaincy Twist

Bigg Boss introduced a heated Truth & Dare task, revisiting Pranit’s roast of Zeishan where he joked, “Iss ghar ka khana gas pe nahi stove pe banna chahiye, kyuki Zeeshan ke rehte gasoline ki kami hai.” This sparked divided reactions among the housemates. Tanya argued that Zeishan ignited issues but without bad intentions, while Neelam defended him outright. Pranit clarified he targeted only those he disliked, and Zeishan calmly explained his stance. Mridul supported Zeishan, saying he does not act as gasoline in the house.

The house disagreed with Pranit, and Bigg Boss announced he would not become captain this week. The fallout led to a heated clash between Tanya and Kunickaa, but Tanya later reconciled with Neelam, and the two apologised to each other, mending their bond.

