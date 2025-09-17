The Bigg Boss 19 house turned upside down when Shehbaz and Amaal decided to prank everyone by hiding essentials and personal belongings. From kitchen supplies to clothes, the stunt threw the house into complete disarray, sparking heated confrontations, alliances, and major rifts. While some laughed it off, others demanded strict punishment, making it one of the most turbulent days inside the house.

House in Shock: Missing Essentials Trigger Chaos

The morning began with housemates discovering that sugar, salt, chai-patti, and even clothes had gone missing. A furious Baseer threatened that if this was a prank, he wouldn’t tolerate it. Kunickaa warned the housemates to be careful since essentials were missing, while Neelam complained about the lack of kitchen supplies.

Amaal vs Abhishek — T-shirt Fight Turns Heated

A major spat broke out when Amaal asked Abhishek to put a smelly t-shirt in the storeroom instead of the dustbin. Abhishek insisted it belonged in the dustbin and refused — sparking a loud argument. Awez backed Amaal, saying the smell would spread if left in the bin. The disagreement escalated into a heated exchange that later fed into other confrontations (Abhishek remained agitated even after the prank was exposed).

Bigg Boss Intervenes

Bigg Boss stepped in with a stern announcement (in the classic “janhit mein jaari” tone), clarifying that the missing items were not the show’s doing. The warning: don’t hide salt and sugar — they are basic and important for health. The announcement only heightened tempers as housemates demanded to know who was responsible.

Shehbaz’s Prank Exposed

After hours of chaos and suspicion, items started surfacing during a treasure-hunt-like search. Abhishek’s clothes were found hidden under sofas, while salt and sugar were recovered from secret spots. Neelam revealed that Shehbaaz had told her where he hid them, exposing his prank to everyone. This led to outrage, with Baseer and Abhishek demanding punishment.

Punishment for Shehbaz

Captain decided that Shehbaz would lose his cigarettes and be assigned daily house duties. While Shehbaz accepted punishments, he refused to follow those given by Abhishek and Pranit, leading to another fiery showdown between them. Zeeshan supported Shehbaaz, claiming others had made mistakes too but were never punished.

Abhishek vs Farhana

When Farhana defended Shehbaaz’s prank as harmless, Abhishek lashed out, calling her “gadhi.” This insult provoked Farhana, who shot back by branding him with a “2 paisa ka attitude.” Their screaming match left the house stunned as tempers hit new highs.

Friendships and Confessions

Amid the chaos, Amaal admitted feeling guilty that Shehbaaz was being targeted alone, but Zeeshan advised him not to confess just yet. Later, Baseer and Zeeshan cleared the air, with Baseer maintaining that hiding essentials wasn’t funny.

Private Talks & Strategy

● Baseer, Amaal, Kunickaa and Neelam held a side discussion about nominations and alliances — Baseer suspected Zeeshan of using him for footage.

● Awez and Pranit were seen forming tactical conversations separately.

Nominations Stir More Drama

During Bigg Boss 19 nominations, housemates revealed their top picks, further exposing alliances and rifts:

● Kunickaa → Abhishek Bajaj

● Pranit → Baseer, Zeeshan

● Baseer → Awez, Pranit

● Farhana → Neelam, Abhishek

● Neelam → Awez, Abhishek

● Gaurav → Kunickaa, Baseer

● Ashnoor → Kunickaa, Farhana

● Nehal → Kunickaa, Mridul

● Awez → Neelam, Zeeshan

● Amaal → Gaurav, Pranit

● Shehbaaz → Pranit, Abhishek

● Abhishek → Nehal, Shehbaaz

● Zeeshan → Awez, Pranit

● Mridul → Nehal, Kunickaa

● Tanya → Baseer, Nehal

Tensions rose as Bigg Boss caught Neelam discussing nominations, leaving the house on edge.

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.