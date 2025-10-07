Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights | Spooky Nomination Task Turns Wild Card Malti Chahar & Farhana Into Daayans - Watch

Bigg Boss 19 Episode Highlights: Bigg Boss 19 house was full of emotions, confrontations, and surprising revelations. From heartfelt confessions and housemate spats to intense discussions on loyalty and authenticity, the contestants kept viewers on edge. Tanya, Zeishan, and Malti shared personal insights that revealed relationships, past experiences, and family ties, while the nomination task ‘Daayan’s Vaar on Sarkaar’ added a spooky twist to the day’s drama, keeping the house buzzing with tension and strategy.

Tanya Says Amaal Reminds Her of Her Ex

During a candid conversation, Zeishan shares that he can relate to Amaal, saying the latter reminds him of how he used to be a few years ago. Tanya then adds that she can relate to — because Amaal’s personality is quite similar to her ex. Hearing this, Zeishan predicts that with time, Amaal will turn out like him — someone who reacts only after fully understanding a situation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Malti Reveals Her Family Ties

In a chat with Zeishan, Malti made a surprising revelation — she shared that Deepak is her real brother, while Rahul is her first cousin. She further added that both Indian cricketers were trained by her father, highlighting the deep-rooted cricket legacy in her family.

Malti Confronts Tanya Over Contradictions

For Neelam, Malti shared that she is being overshadowed. She said that Neelam does things for people who are close to her, and though that makes her come across as very sweet, it also makes her appear as someone living in the shadow of the person she’s doing things for.

For Tanya, Malti revealed that her old videos are resurfacing and that whatever she is saying isn’t true, which is why it’s all coming out. In her defence, Tanya said that people talk about those who are trending and often create false proofs. She maintained that she hasn’t lied and that whatever she says reflects her real lifestyle. Like she goes to Dubai to eat Baklava.

Malti responded that they also do a lot of things but don’t boast about them. She further explained her side, saying, “Tanya, like you say you wear only sarees, but your videos in short clothes are surfacing — and that indirectly becomes derogatory for us, who are actresses. So obviously people will dig things out.” She also questioned Tanya’s statements about her struggles, pointing out that on one hand she says she hasn’t stepped out of her house, and on the other hand she says she has struggled a lot — it can’t be both. Malti added that all of Tanya’s businesses are also being dug out to fact-check if her claims are right.

Tanya schools Mridul

Tanya advised Mridul that he is losing himself by trying to imitate others in the house. She highlighted his recent changes, such as hitting the gym three times a day and experimenting with makeup, saying they aren’t true to his authentic self. Tanya reminded him that he came into the house raw and real — the very reason people liked him.



Meanwhile, Zeishan tried to decode Tanya’s intentions, telling Amaal and Baseer that Tanya was talking to Mridul while holding his hand because she knew Kunickaa and Nehal would definitely nominate her. Later, Tanya approached Zeishan, claiming she was simply explaining to Mridul that he shouldn’t listen to anyone and should do what he feels is right.

Shehbaz’s BB News stirs the house

The discussion started with authenticity in the house. When Shehbaaz asked why Zeishan only considered Amaal, Neelam, and himself “real,” Zeishan explained, “You came prepared. You observed people before entering as a wildcard. Somewhere, it shows in your behaviour—maybe unconsciously.”

Shehbaaz later questioned Farrhana about not being true to her words, to which she responded that Tanya voted with the agenda to save Neelam, not because of their friendship. Zeishan explained to Farrhana that Baseer had already questioned the aspect of voting for her to save Neelam, and he had said there must be a reason for Neelam and Tanya to vote for her. Farrhana then questioned Zeishan about calling her ‘ehsaanfaramosh,’ to which he replied it was because he was being questioned by others.

The group reminded Farhana that she had assured them Neelam would be saved through her powers as captain. However, when the moment arrived, she was in double minds. Farrhana defended her decision by saying, “When I made the promise, Nehal wasn’t in the house. Once she entered, I was obliged to save her, being her friend.” But this justification didn’t convince the others. Baseer, along with the rest of the group, openly questioned whether loyalty to friendship had outweighed loyalty to the team.



The simmering tension soon escalated when Tanya entered the fray. Farrhana accused Tanya of branding her “ehsaan faramosh,” but Tanya quickly hit back, clarifying that such language wasn’t hers to begin with. “Those aren’t my words—my language isn’t like that,” Tanya shot back, refusing to take the blame.

As voices grew louder, Zeishan too got pulled into the exchange, adding fuel to the fire. What had started as a discussion on loyalty and promises quickly snowballed into a heated lunch-time spat, with emotions running high across the dining table.

Spooky Nomination Task

Bigg Boss’ garden turned spooky during the new nomination task, ‘Daayan’s Vaar on Sarkaar’. The house was divided into two teams:

Team 1: Amaal, Tanya, Shehbaaz, Kunicka, Abhishek, Nehal, and Gaurav

Team 2: Pranit, Baseer, Neelam, Ashnoor, Mridul, and Zeishan

The garden was transformed into a haunted playground where contestants of each team played like kids, while giving reasons to nominate members of the opposing team. The playground was haunted by two daayans, Farrhana and Malti, who kept a close watch on the contestants.

During the task, after the sound played, one daayan had to ‘eat’ a contestant. After five rounds, the team whose members had been eaten the most would face nomination. Malti was tasked with eating contestants in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th rounds, while Farrhana did so in the 2nd and 4th rounds.

In the first round, Malti chose Abhishek, giving the reason that he is selfish and too full of himself.