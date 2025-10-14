Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestant Zeishan Quadri Challenges Tanya Mittal To Address Alleged Lies And Allegations Made Inside The House

New Delhi: Since the premiere of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Tanya Mittal has been at the center of controversy, with viewers and netizens accusing her of dishonesty. Zeishan Quadri, another contestant recently evicted from the show, has now spoken out about the situation.

Zeishan Defends Tanya, Highlights Their Close Bond

In an exclusive interview with Telly Talk India, Zeishan addressed the accusations against Tanya, saying, “Jo bol rahe hain jhoot bolti hai kyunki vo unka dekh bhi rahe hain aur yahan pe sachai bhi pata kar rahe hain, tab hi toh vo bol pa rahe hain ki vo sach bol rahi hai jhoot bol rahi hain.” He went on to describe their strong relationship inside the house, especially during his illness when he had a high fever. “Jab mujhe 103 fever hogaya tha uss ladki ne, Shehbaz ne meri duty nibhai meri jagah, mera khyal rakha, seva ki aur mera usse ek one to one mentor tha, main uske maze bhi leta tha, main use samjhata bhi tha, vo mere hi kandhe pe aake roti thi.”

Zeishan added emotional context to their bond: “Usne ek baar bol diya ek tarfa rishta hai, aap mujhe behan nahi mante ho main apko bhai manti hoon, maine bola main kyun nahi manunga behan, tu meri behan hai fir.”

Zeishan Challenges Tanya to Address Allegations Openly

Despite their close relationship, Zeishan challenged Tanya to confront the accusations directly. “Vo kal bhi aayegi main usse vaise hi milunga, tune Jo andar bola, jhoot bola, sach bola, bahar bola, nahi bola, tum ho, bahar ki janta hai, media hain, jawab do,” he said.

Zeishan’s Journey on Bigg Boss 19

Zeishan Quadri, an actor and writer, was the latest contestant to be eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. Known for his camaraderie with contestants like Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha, as well as his heated exchanges with Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan’s presence on the show was marked by strong friendships and intense drama, especially his brotherly bond with Tanya Mittal.

