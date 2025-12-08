Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Says She Felt 'Lonely And Alone' In The House

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Tanya Mittal opened up about her emotional journey on the reality show. Reflecting on her experience, Tanya said she often felt "very lonely and alone" in the house, adding that she struggled to form friendships.

At the beginning of the show, one friendship that caught viewers' attention was that of Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

Speaking to ANI, Tanya revealed that her relationship with contestant Neelam was also strained. "Whatever relationship I made, Neelam also asked me this question at one point, that do you lie? She was angry and shouted at me," she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She noted that she has to make friends with a tree, whom she gave the name 'Kalpu Kaka', "I think I could make only one friend, and that is Kalpu Kaka. Big Boss didn't let me bring that tree. If I had friends, then I wouldn't have to talk to objects. I felt very lonely and alone in the house. I don't know, I feel very empty, very lonely, very lost. And I've never lied, I can't lie about it."

Describing her journey metaphorically, Tanya compared it to a "diamond mine." "I don't know, I feel very empty, very lonely, very lost. And I've never lied, I can't lie about it. I would like to say my journey in one word, I would like to say it like a diamond mine. The journey to get to the diamond makes you completely black, it breaks you inside... I haven't got the diamond yet, but digging it has made me very strong," she said.

On being asked about her happiest moment in the show, Tanya said, "I have cried a lot in the show... I can't tell you that any moment made me very happy. Every day there was a new challenge, and I was asked to do things I had grown up with. I want to just run away. I'm done."

Despite the challenges, Tanya said she has not given up. "My strongest quality is that no matter what happens, no matter how broken I am, I don't give up. People come to me every morning to break me," she stated, also alleging that many contestants were jealous of her.

The contestant further highlighted the criticism she faced on the show and on social media. "When you're 30, on national television, and everyone calls you a liar... I was told that you're a self-proclaimed motivational speaker. Why don't I have permission?" she questioned.

Following a thrilling finale that kept audiences glued to their screens, actor Gaurav Khanna emerged triumphant, lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 19. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 saw Khanna competing against top finalist Farrhana Bhatt, who finished as the first runner-up. Shortly after his win, Gaurav Khanna spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts on lifting the show's trophy.

Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot."Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression."I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation," he added.

The 'Anupamaa' star emphasised how he managed to connect with the audience, which he believed helped him win the show."Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers," he shared.

Contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit Moreere also among the top five.Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.