Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Opens Up About ‘Breaking Inside’ After Losing To Gaurav Khanna, Says She Won’t Do Any More Reality Shows

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 has finally come to an end with Gaurav Khanna clinching the trophy. Runner-up Farhana Bhatt has opened up about being heartbroken after losing the title, and revealed that she will not participate in any other reality show.

Farhana Bhatt Opens Up On Losing Bigg Boss 19

Speaking about the finale, Farhana told Filmygyan, “In my mind, I was sure I would win the show — I don’t know why. When Salman Khan held my hand, he picked my hand only once, and then he picked Gaurav’s hand, and the confetti celebration happened. I couldn’t believe it. I turned to SK; he was happy, and I accepted it. But I was breaking inside, and I was still smiling. It was a very difficult moment for me, and GK still told me, ‘Clap for me.’”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked if she has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Farhana added, “I don’t know if I have been locked for the show. When Rohit sir came to Bigg Boss, he asked me in a task if I would come to Khatron Ke Khiladi. I said yes because it’s very challenging, and that’s my kind of thing. So if there is any reality show I would do after BB, it will only be KKK; otherwise, I won’t do any reality show. I don’t want my heart to break again. If I give my 100% again and still don’t win, then I’ll lose myself.”

Apart from being a peace activist, Farhana has appeared in Bollywood films such as Notebook, Laila Majnu, and Singham Again. She revealed she has received offers for a web series and music videos, though nothing has been finalised yet.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Father Claims He 'Would Have Slapped Farrhana Bhatt'

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Who Is Gaurav Khanna?

Indian television actor Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious in the 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, taking home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. The announcement was made by long-time host Salman Khan during an emotional grand finale.

Gaurav, 43, won over audiences with his calm and dignified demeanour, logical gameplay, and strategic approach — a stark contrast to the usual drama-filled antics on the show. The prize money remained unchanged from last season, when Karanveer Mehra claimed the trophy.

Gaurav Khanna’s journey to television stardom began unexpectedly after completing an MBA. He initially worked corporate jobs and appeared in TV commercials before making his acting debut in the early 2000s with the show Bhabhi. He went on to become a household name with roles in Kumkum, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and most notably as Anuj Kapadia in the hit series Anupamaa.