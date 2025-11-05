Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt’s Family Files Defamation Suit Against Amaal Mallik’s Aunt For ‘Terrorist’ Remark, Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt’s family has filed a defamation case against Roshan Garry Bhinder, co-contestant Amaal Malik’s aunt, for calling her a “terrorist” in a YouTube interview. The action comes after Bhinder allegedly made the remark during an interview, prompting the family to seek a public apology and ₹1 crore in compensation.

In a statement released to the public, Bhatt’s family expressed emotional distress over the content of the interview. According to the press note, the video contained false and hateful statements, including what they described as a “baseless allegation” labeling Farhana a terrorist.

The notice further states that the family “seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.”

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

Bhatt’s team also took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the development. The post read, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly.”

Legal Notice Confirmed by Farhana’s Team

The statement read, “Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice has been issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a ‘terrorist.’”

It further stated, “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for appropriate action. The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway.”

Farhana Bhatt, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19, is an actor and peace activist.