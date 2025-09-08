New Delhi: Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to grab headlines, and the latest promo has set social media buzzing with a fiery argument between contestants Taniya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand.

The clash erupted in the kitchen area when Taniya, while cutting bhindi, discovered an insect inside and exclaimed, “Ewww… Pehli baar dekha hai bhindi ka keeda!” (This is the first time I’ve seen an insect in okra!)

Reacting sharply, Kunickaa responded, “Thoda aur kitchen mein rahogi toh bahut kuch seekhogi,” implying that more time in the kitchen would teach Taniya important lessons.

Not one to back down, Taniya fired back, “Saara aapka women empowerment rasoi se kyun chalu hota hai bhai?” questioning why women’s empowerment always seemed to begin in the kitchen. She added, “Khaana banana nahi aata toh tumhari mummy ne sanskaar nahi diye?” suggesting that lack of cooking skills shouldn’t reflect on one’s upbringing, before calling out Kunickaa’s earlier remark about women needing to stop being “daddy’s princess.”

Kunickaa, unfazed, countered, “Yeah, every time you try doing stuff in the kitchen it’s ‘arre maine pehli baar yeh kiya hai’ she tries to make everybody feel small.”

The verbal spat ended with a sharp retort from Taniya, “Aaye nominations, phir batati hoon tabiyat se,” hinting at potential payback during eliminations.

Kunickaa VS Tanya

The intense exchange was featured in a promotional video shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, captioned, “Kunickaa VS Tanya! Whose side are you on? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

Watch the PROMO here:

Bigg Boss 19: When and Where to Watch

Bigg Boss 19 features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, and others. Bigg Boss 19 streams at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on COLORS TV.