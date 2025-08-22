New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the premiere of Bigg Boss 19, speculation is heating up around the star-studded lineup, with reports now suggesting that legendary American boxer Mike Tyson is in advanced talks for a wild-card entry into the show.

Mike Tyson in Talks for Wild-Card Entry

Following earlier rumours about WWE icon The Undertaker joining the controversial reality series, Bombay Times has now reported that discussions are underway to bring Mike Tyson on board for a brief but high-impact appearance. If finalised, Tyson is expected to enter the house in October for a guest stint lasting approximately a week to ten days.

“We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised,” a source close to the production revealed to Bombay Times.

A Strategic Move to Boost Global Appeal

Producers believe that featuring a global sports icon like Tyson could significantly enhance the show’s international appeal. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons,” the source added.

History of International Stars on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss has long been known for bringing international flavour to Indian television. Pamela Anderson made headlines with a glamorous three-day appearance in Season 4. Sunny Leone’s stint in Season 5 launched her successful Bollywood career.

Other global personalities who have graced the show include Nora Fatehi, Elli AvrRam, Sofia Hayat, Natasa Stankovic, Jason Shah, Claudia Ciesla, Veena Malik, Mandana Karimi, Abdu Rozik, and K-pop star Aoora.

Premiere Details

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 will take place on Sunday, August 24. The show will air at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colours TV. Viewers can also stream the episodes on JioHotstar.