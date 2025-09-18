Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over Abusive Language, Hopes Salman Khan Takes Action

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, known for actively voicing her opinions on the reality show, has once again called out a contestant. This time, it is singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who she criticized for using foul language and cuss words on Bigg Boss 19.

Notably, Gauahar’s brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, is also a part of Salman Khan’s show.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gauahar lashed out at Amaal for his remarks.

“Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he claims to come from. Kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad?????” she wrote.

Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 17, 2025

She further hoped that the show’s host Salman Khan would pull up Amaal for his language in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

“Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya. I hope he gets pulled up for this language on WKW!” she added.

Fans React to Gauahar’s Comment

The remarks quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some agreed with Gauahar, others defended the singer-composer.

One user wrote in support: “Absolutely agree with you! #AmaalMallik should seriously think about the kind of language he uses, especially when he claims to stand for such a great legacy. Giving abuses behind someone’s back is still abusing. Using words like ‘bail buddhi ki aulaad’ is just hitting a new low.”

Another echoed a similar view: “Exactly! He is letting down the whole Mallik family with him. Also, he has completely surpassed #FarhanaBhatt in abuses. Want @BeingSalmanKhan to bash him hard as required for the show.”

A third user added: “He should be schooled for his gaalis like Farhana was during WKW. They won’t bash Amaal so much for his language because he’s a makers’ favourite. But he should also be equally bashed.”

Others, however, came to Amaal’s defense. One fan wrote: “Mai manti hu gali dena galat hai on every level... par BB13 mai Sid-Asim ki itni fights hoti thi galiyon bhari, tab toh tum log barabar side lete the. Abhi tumhare family member ke against hai Amaal toh comment karne barabar aa jaati hai.”

Gauahar Khan Supports Kunickaa Sadanand

Just two days ago, Gauahar also spoke up in support of actress Kunickaa Sadanand, criticizing the tone with which housemates spoke to her. In the same post, she also slammed Amaal’s captaincy.

“Yes she is picky, pointy, and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most people speak to Kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. #BB19. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the show Lovely Lolla alongside Sha Malviya. On a personal note, the actress recently welcomed her second baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar on September 1, 2025.