BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fumes After Fresh Betrayal, Tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘Finale Mein Mere Liye Taali Bajayegi’

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, a heated confrontation erupted between television actor Gaurav Khanna and contestant Farrhana Bhatt during a captaincy task.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 10:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fumes After Fresh Betrayal, Tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘Finale Mein Mere Liye Taali Bajayegi’(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who has been trying for weeks to become the captain inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, seems to have faced yet another betrayal during the latest captaincy task.
 
Despite being one of the top contenders every time, luck once again did not favor him, leaving the actor angry and emotional in the upcoming episode.
 
In the episode, which is set to air on Thursday, Gaurav's outburst is shown when his fellow contestants poke fun at him. In a new promo shared by the makers, housemates can be seen mocking Gaurav. Tanya Mittal is heard saying, "Shehbaz did very wrong with Gaurav," before breaking into a teasing song with Neelam Giri, singing, "GK kya karega, what will GK do?" The two are seen laughing and dancing, which upsets Gaurav even more.
 
Unable to control his emotions, Gaurav angrily responds, "No matter how much they clap, I will still stay in this show and you all will also see."

 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

 
Things get more heated when Farrhana Bhatt steps in and questions him, "Kaun ho aap? (Who are you)?" Gaurav, visibly furious, replies, "I will now show you the power of television." Farrhana taunts him further, saying, "See what has happened with TV's superstar."

Gaurav fires back with confidence, declaring, "Main hoon TV ka superstar aur yahan ka (I am the superstar of TV and of Bigg Boss too)."

 
When Farrhana calls him "darpok" (coward), Gaurav hits back, saying, "Finale main khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye dekhna. Tu pehchani jaayegi ki tu mere season main aayi thi (You'll stand and clap for me in the finale. You'll be known for being a contestant on my season)."
 
The heated exchange has already caught fans' attention online, with many waiting to eagarlywaiting to see the full episode.
 
Bigg Boss 19 is hosted by Salman Khan and streams on Jio hotstar at 9 PM, followed by its TV telecast on Colors at 10:30 PM. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

