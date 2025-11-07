Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Loses Cool At Farrhana Bhatt After She Calls Him 'Kaisa TV Ka Superstar Hai Tu'

New Delih: It was an action-packed day inside the Bigg Boss 19 house as contestants clashed, mimicked, and fought their way through the new musical captaincy task. From fierce verbal duels to emotional breakdowns and playful mimicry, the day saw shifting alliances, exposed insecurities, and unexpected power plays.

Ashnoor’s mimicry leaves Tanya fuming

The day began on a light note with Ashnoor doing a hilarious mimicry of Tanya, copying her tone and mannerisms while offering elaichichai to Abhishek, Gaurav, Shehbaaz, Mridul, and Amaal. She even went to Amaal with the same act, leaving everyone in splits. While the rest of the house burst out laughing, Tanya didn’t take it well and appeared visibly upset watching the mimicry unfold.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss announces the ‘Musical Guitar Dance Floor’ captaincy task

Bigg Boss introduced a musical task where contestants had to dance on separate floor blocks. When the music stopped, whoever shared a block would be immediately eliminated from the captaincy race. The task promised both fun and friction — and delivered plenty of both.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19's Script Leaked? Gaurav Khanna Named Winner, Amaal Mallik Behind Abhishek & Farrhana - Real Or Fake

Tanya and Shehbaaz exit early

The very first round saw Tanya and Shehbaaz getting eliminated after landing on the same block. Tanya remarked that she intentionally wanted to get Shehbaaz out of the game, while Bigg Boss announced Shehbaaz as the sanchalak (moderator) for the rest of the task.

Malti–Farrhana–Mridul clash rocks the house

A small shove from Malti to Farrhana spiraled into a major confrontation. Farrhana, angered, pushed Mridul, leading to a heated verbal spat where both hurled insults at each other. Farrhana called Mridul “leechad”, while Gaurav stepped in to defend him — prompting Farrhana to mock Gaurav as “B-grade aadmi” and “gandinaale ka keeda”. The exchange grew ugly, and both Mridul and Farrhana were eliminated from the round.

Abhishek vs Neelam

The third round saw a scuffle between Abhishek and Neelam when she pushed him as he tried to switch lanes. In retaliation, he deliberately stepped on her block, getting both eliminated. What followed was a fiery exchange with Abhishek saying, “Don’t play that woman card, she pushed me first, I was just switching lanes.”

Gaurav calls out unfair decision after Malti’s move

In the fourth round, Shehbaaz eliminated Malti and Gaurav, saying Malti had stepped back on Amaal’s block. Gaurav argued that the decision was unfair and said directly to Shehbaaz, “Tu galat hai aur tu jaanta bhi hai.”

Farrhana mocks Gaurav

Following the elimination, Tanya and Farrhana began celebrating to tease Gaurav, provoking him further. Gaurav lashed out, declaring, “Now I’ll show you the power of television — you’ll see me in the finale.” Farrhana hit back saying, “Kaisa TV superstar hai tu? Humne kabhi TV pe dekha bhi nahi. Koi nahi jaanta kaun ho aap, sirf lad to do auraton se.” The exchange escalated as housemates intervened to calm them down.

Amaal becomes the new house captain

The final round saw Ashnoor and Kunickaa getting out based on Shehbaaz’s decision, crowning Amaal as the new captain of the house. The atmosphere was divided, while some congratulated him, others carried their grudges from earlier rounds.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fumes After Fresh Betrayal, Tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘Finale Mein Mere Liye Taali Bajayegi’

Abhishek and Neelam revisit their fight

After the task, Abhishek and Neelam continued arguing over the earlier push incident. Abhishek maintained, “Stop playing the woman card. If I had pushed you, you’d have gotten hurt and made an even bigger issue of it.”

Amaal condemns Farrhana’s repeated profession jibes

Amaal later spoke to Tanya and Neelam about how Farrhana crossed a line with her “TV superstar” remarks at Gaurav. He said personal attacks on someone’s profession are uncalled for and that Farrhana had been warned before but continues to go too far.

Shehbaaz vs Tanya over ‘Amaal’ comment sparks fresh chaos

Another fight broke out when Shehbaaz made a comment implying something between Tanya and Amaal. Tanya got furious, accusing him of disrespect and crossing limits. Amaal, visibly frustrated, told both to sort it out among themselves and not drag him into it.

Kunickaa advises Shehbaaz, Tanya clarifies her stand

Later, Kunickaa confronted Shehbaaz privately, saying his remark was unnecessary. He defended himself saying, “It was true,” to which Kunickaa replied, “We’ve all seen she has some fondness for Amaal.” In a separate conversation, Tanya told Farrhana she has “no interest in Amaal” and “never flirted with him.”

Malti opens up about her brother Rahul Chahar’s cricket journey

In a rare candid moment, Malti shared a personal anecdote about her cousin brother Rahul Chahar. She revealed how he was initially selected for the U-19 World Cup but later dropped due to influence, which left him heartbroken. It was only after Rahul Dravid’s recommendation that he got another chance and went on to play.

Vaseline Jodi Task brings fun and bonding

Bigg Boss introduced a fun Vaseline task where contestants had to talk about their bond as a jodi. Based on Amaal’s decision, two pairs — Tanya-Neelam and Gaurav-Mridul — were selected to compete in a sack race and puzzle challenge. After a close and competitive round, Gaurav and Mridul emerged as the winners of the task, ending the day on a high-energy note.

Catch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on 24-hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM on COLORS