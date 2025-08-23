Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Entry Teaser Divides Fans, Draws Comparisons To Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: As Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand comeback on August 24, the teasers have already sparked buzz and heated conversations online.

A newly released teaser hinted at the entry of “audience ka favorite beta”, and fans are convinced it’s none other than Gaurav Khanna, the Celebrity MasterChef winner and popular Anupamaa actor.

The 25-second clip showed a man in an all-black ensemble grooving to the song “Naa Jaane Kahaan Se Aaya Hai” on the Bigg Boss stage, but his face was not revealed. The caption read:

“Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka.”

Nostalgia & Comparisons To Sidharth Shukla

While many netizens are convinced the mystery man is Gaurav Khanna, several also pointed out that the background song was the same track used for Sidharth Shukla’s iconic entry in Bigg Boss 13.

This sparked a wave of nostalgia, with some fans arguing that no one can match Shukla’s charisma.

“This was Siddharth’s reveal song in Bigg Boss 13 too,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Years have passed but this takes us back to 2019.”

A third declared, “Nice try Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha, Sidharth Shukla, one man army.”

However, Khanna’s supporters flooded the teaser with praise, calling him the season’s “king” and even predicting him as the winner.

“Gaurav is here to win… audience ka favorite beta, pati, pita aur banda,” a fan wrote.

Another hailed his entry as “the bestest.”

Bigg Boss 19: When & Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and Colors TV, with JioCinema streaming episodes 90 minutes earlier than television.

JioCinema Premiere: 9:00 p.m.

Colors TV Telecast: 10:30 p.m.