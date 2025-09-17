New Delhi: The current season of Bigg Boss 19 is high on the buzz word. From host Salman Khan rightfully grilling the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to inside scoops and twists adding to the drama - this season seems loaded with entertainment for viewers. Another major talking point outside the BB19 house remains the highest paid contestants this year. TV actor Gaurav Khanna tops the list of top earners this season, reportedly. Therefore, let's check out who is drawing how much per week and a lookback at top earners across all seasons.

(Note: All fee figures are based on several media reports. These are not officially announced)

Gaurav Khanna's Staggering Fee For Bigg Boss 19

According to Siasat.com, Vivian Dsena was the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 18, taking home around Rs 5 lakhs per week. However, in Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna has earned the highest-paid contestant spot, earning Rs 17.5 lakh. This makes it an almost 250% increase in the paycheck this year as compared to Vivian's Rs 5 Lakh.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal's Fee

The spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal reportedly earns Rs 3–6 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 19, according to TOI.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik's Salary

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik gets Rs 8.75 lakh per week, reportedly.

Kunickaa Sadanand's Bigg Boss 19 Salary

Veteran Bollywood actress-turned-lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand earns around Rs 2–4 lakh per week.

Highest-Paid Contestant - Pamela Anderson

Despite taking home Rs 17.5 lakh per week, Gaurav Khanna or not even any contestant from previous seasons have managed to broke the record of Pamela Anderson, who earned a jaw-dropping Rs 2.5 crore for just a three-days on Bigg Boss 4.

Top Highest-Paid Contestants Across Seasons

The former Indian cricketer Sreesanth earned Rs 50 lakh weekly on Bigg Boss 12 whereas Karanvir Bohra was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh a week in the same season. The Great Khali participated in Bigg Boss 4, taking home Rs 50 lakh per week, according to News18 report.

Ankita Lokhande was reportedly paid Rs 11-12 lakh per week on Bigg Boss 17 whereas Dipika Kakkar, the winner of Bigg Boss 12 reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per week.

Interestingly, actress Rimi Sen claimed she got nearly Rs 2 crore just to sign Bigg Boss 9. Aly Goni was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card and earned Rs 16 lakh weekly. Sumbul Touqeer Khan got Rs 12 lakh per week on Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reportedly took home Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week stay on the show.