Bigg Boss 19 Highlight: Pranit More Vs Baseer Ali And Amaal Mallik, Abuses & Taunts Snapped At Each Other; 'You Have Done 400–500 shows But...'

Bigg Boss 19 Highlight: Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver high-octane drama and entertainment, with Day 30 standing out as one of the most eventful episodes yet. From fiery confrontations and hilarious tasks to lighthearted pampering and a crucial captaincy call, the episode had all the elements that keep viewers hooked to India’s most iconic reality show.

The Commentary Task Shakes Up the House

The Bigg Boss Commentary Task brought sharp wit and sarcasm. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha poked fun at Tanya, Abhishek, and Kunickaa, while Gaurav and Pranit mocked Amaal, Tanya, and Neelam. Later, Mridul and Pranit targeted Gaurav, Amaal, and Shehbaz.

Shehbaz along with Farrhana went after Gaurav, Awez, Kunickaa, and Zeishan. Watching it all from the secret room, Nehal Chudasama declared Team Shehbaz winners, which kept them safe from nominations while Team Pranit was nominated.

Tanya Mittal’s Princess Moment

The lighter side of the day saw Tanya Mittal treated like royalty by her housemates. She laughed as Shehbaz brought her plate, Amaal fed her with his hand, and Zeishan offered water. Tanya quipped, “Shehbaz brought my plate, Amaal is feeding me, and Zeishan will give me water.” Later, her quirky confessions about sipping coffee in Agra gardens and crying over London biscuits amused both contestants and viewers.

Farhana–Abhishek’s Verbal Spat

Another fiery argument broke out between Abhishek and Farhana when Abhishek pointed out that she had left clothes piled in a bucket for two days and told her to clean her bed. Farhana snapped back, dragging Ashnoor into the argument. Ashnoor sided with Abhishek, escalating the tension. The fight turned ugly with both repeatedly calling each other “gadhe.” In a stinging dig, Farhana branded Abhishek a “gadhe captain,” leaving housemates stunned.

Baseer–Abhishek’s Explosive Clash Over Cleanliness

The tension didn’t stop there. Baseer called out Abhishek in front of everyone: “Does this look okay to you? Please do your work nicely.” He even pulled housemates into the dressing room to show the mess, branding Abhishek a “flop captain.” Abhishek snapped back, “Thodi lachak toh dikha bhai,” which irked Baseer. He shot back furiously, “What are you trying to say? Are you questioning my sexuality? Tu apni limit mein reh. Aagaya aukat mein.”

Amaal Mallik–Pranit More’s Heated Argument

Tensions further escalated when Pranit More confronted Amaal Mallik for allegedly talking behind his back. Their sharp exchange quickly spiraled into a full-blown fight. Pranit attacked Amaal with the words, “Tu nalla hai bhai. Strategy banake khelega fir sorry bolega. Sorry card jeb mein rakhke ghumta hai, galtiyan karta kyu hai itni.”

Also, heated exchange between Baseer and Pranit took place. Baseer called out Pranit, taunting, “You’ve done 400–500 shows and still nobody knows you." To this, Pranit gave him back saying, "Even nobody knows you."

The clash spiralled further, with Amaal also getting involved.

