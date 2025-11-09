Bigg Boss 19: Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Salman Khan After India’s World Cup Triumph

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing celebrations in honour of Team India's historic maiden ICC Women's World Cup win, former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra were recently invited to the sets of 'Bigg Boss 19'.



The two appeared on the latest episode of the reality TV show, where they met with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.



Sharing pictures from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 19', Jhulan on Instagram wrote, "This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights. Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with @beingsalmankhan and @anjum_chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Can't wait for you all to see the fun moments!"

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.



Congratulating Team India, Jhulan Goswami on her X account wrote, "The wait was long, but the joy...unmatched."



Anjum Chopra posted, "The girls have made our dreams a reality and hoping for a glorious new era for the #WomenInBlue."



Jhulan and Anjum were present on the ground as broadcasters and ended up celebrating the victory with the team.



Jhulan could not hold back her tears as she gave Harmanpreet a hug.



Jhulan has the record for most wickets in women's ODIs with a whopping tally of 255 scalps at an average of 22.04.



She brought the curtain down on her career back in 2022 after featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and bagged 355 wickets across all formats. In the women's Test format, Jhulan has 44 scalps in 12 matches, averaging 17.36 at an economy of 2.02. She has 56 wickets in the women's T20I format, averaging 21.94 at an economy of 5.45.



Anjum represented India in over 150 international matches.