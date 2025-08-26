Bigg Boss 19: J&K Girl Farhana Bhatt Gets Eliminated, But She Is NOT OUT Yet!

Bigg Boss 19 Update: The madness inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has just begun. While the inmates were just beginning to know each other, Bigg Boss assigned them with their first eviction task. And guess what? Jammu and Kashmir based actress-social activist Farhana Bhatt was voted out in the process as most inmates found her 'rude'.

Bigg Boss 19 FIRST Elimination

After Bigg Boss introduced the Assembly Room where housemates had to democratically decide who didn’t deserve to stay. In a shocking outcome, the majority voted against Farhana. Bigg Boss immediately asked her to leave, the very first elimination of the season!

But Wait… turns out, elimination wasn’t the end for Farhana. She was sent to the Secret Room, where she now has the power to observe all contestants without their knowledge. This twist guarantees fireworks in the days ahead!

Other Highlights Of Bigg Boss 19 Episode 1

Bigg Boss asked housemates to choose who wasn’t worthy of being a proper gharwala and should sleep outside. In a surprising twist, Mridul himself volunteered to sleep outside, accepting the verdict with calmness — and ended up spending his very first night on the lawn instead of the bedroom.

Tanya Called 'Fake

Ashnoor and Zeishan bonded while talking about fellow contestant Tanya. They found her “diplomatic” and “fake,” especially after she revealed to Zeishan that she never liked Ashnoor. Tanya admitted her annoyance stemmed from childhood, when her mother constantly compared her to Ashnoor’s success as a child artist.

Bigg Boss 19 streams every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.