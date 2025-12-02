Mumbai: Contestant Gaurav Khanna walked into the Bigg Boss 19 media round expecting the usual jabs about alliances and screen-time tricks. What he didn’t expect was a question that would hit far closer to home.

When asked if he was using his wife’s choice to not have children as a “sympathy card,” Gaurav froze for a moment and then let the emotion show.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil, kaise karenge gharwaale is the situation to handle?”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The media round on “Bigg Boss 19” began with Farrhana Bhatt being asked over her own controversial line “do-paise ki aurat.”

Asked what it takes to reach “her level,” she replied: “If someone tries to mess with me, I’ll go to their level.”

A media personnel asked Malti Chahar about her obsession with Farrhana.

Malti replied: “Farhana follows me around, I don't.”

Then came the turn toward Pranit More. He was reminded of his confession that Abhishek Bajaj was his priority.

“Priorities keep changing here,” he replied, hinting at shifting alliances inside the house.

But the temperature soared when a journalist directed a deeply personal question at Gaurav Khanna, accusing him of using his wife’s choice to not have kids as a sympathy play.

Gaurav’s voice cracked just a little as he said: “This is very touchy… I love my wife. I’ll do whatever my wife says.”

Amaal Mallik stepped in and said: “Not a nice question, honestly.

It was during the Family Week, when Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamoli spoke about her decision not to have children anytime soon.

Akanksha had said that she doesn't feel the need to have a kid and has several reasons. She had added that it is a huge responsibility and that she doesn't think she could justify it.