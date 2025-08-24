Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Says 'Confidence Ki Kami Hai' In Shehbaz Badesha As Fans Decide Who Enters Through 'Fans Ka Faisla'

New Delhi: With just hours left for the highly anticipated grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, excitement is at an all-time high. This season brings a unique twist, for the first time ever, the power to select a contestant lies entirely in the hands of the viewers.

New Format: Audience Holds the Power

Bigg Boss 19 introduces the theme of democracy, where fans will actively decide who gets to enter the house through a special contest titled ‘Fans Ka Faisla’. This one-of-a-kind initiative gives audiences unprecedented control over the show’s proceedings, even before the season officially begins.

Mridul Tiwari vs Shehbaz Badesha

A newly released promo on Instagram has intensified the buzz. The clip features Salman Khan introducing two shortlisted contestants, popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari (of The MriDul fame, with over 18 million subscribers) and Shehbaz Badesha, known as the charming brother of former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill.

Promo Clip Heats Up the Competition

In the video, Salman Khan says, “Aayiye milwate hain aapko Fans Ka Faisla ke daavedaron se” and asks the contestants if they are nervous.

To this, Mridul confidently replies, “Nervous toh main bilkul nahi hoon.” On the other hand, Shehbaz admits feeling nervous, “Main toh bhai bahut nervous hoon.”

Mridul doesn’t hold back and says, “Confidence ki kami hai bhai aapke andar.” Shehbaz hits back: “Kyuki mereko dikhane ka mauka hi nahi mila. Aap toh YouTube par hamesha aa jaate ho aise muh uthakar.”

Watch the video here:

The caption of the post reads, “Aaya hai fans ka faisla, ek taraf hai Mridul, dusri taraf Shehbaz, kaun jaayega ghar ke andar aur kaun ho jaayega bahaar?”

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Watch the Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss 19 tonight, 9 PM on JioHotstar, 10:30 PM on COLORS TV.

