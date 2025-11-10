New Delhi: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was an explosive one. Salman Khan was in in his element and called out contestants one-by-one — from Neelam’s 'chugli' game (gossip-driven gameplay) to Tanya’s calculated moves, Farrhana’s arrogance, and Mridul’s aggression. He grilled each one of them, trying to guide them and exposed a few. However, the most shocking part was the eviction process this time.

Bigg Boss 19: Double Eviction Shocker

After announcing that Gaurav and Farrhana are safe this time from elimination, Salman gave Pranit (as he was the captain before he left the house for medical treatment and could not use his special power back then) the opportunity to save one person out of Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Neelam. Pranit eventually saved his friend Ashnoor, resulting in shocking eviction of Neelam and Abhishek Bajaj. The house mates were left in tears - trying to cope with the major dramatic twist.

After this double eviction shocker, the house with its 10 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

Netizens Fume Over Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction

Internet has exploded with strong reactions over Abhishek Bajaj's shocking ouster from the show. on many social media platforms like X, Reddit and Instagram - fans are fuming over a strong contender like Abhishek's exit, wondering how he could be voted out. Many have called this unfair and dubbed him the 'real winner' of the season.

#Abhishek: Trophy nahi, par Dill toh jeet ke jaa raha hu na..!!



Bro really loved the show & they did him dirty..



But he truly did earn love of the audience..#AbhishekBajaj



" UNBEATABLE ABHISHEK BAJAJ "



"SCRIPTED BB19 THUD PE" pic.twitter.com/w9dT4QKnVg — ADITYA #BajajFan (@ItsABhere) November 9, 2025

Famous TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi also reacted on the development. She tweeted, "Oh so yeh plan tha… hard luck #Abhishek Kya khelte ho yaar #BiggBoss bechare #Pranit ko bhi guilt meh daal diya. @ColorsTV."

Oh so yeh plan tha… hard luck #Abhishek

Kya khelte ho yaar #BiggBoss bechare #Pranit ko bhi guilt meh daal diya. @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2025

Another former Bigg Boss contestant and popular TV star KIshwer Merchant tweeted: Parchai mien ashnoor Rehti hai , uska kisi aur ke saath rishta nahi hai .. after saying all this , Abhishek gets eliminated !! #BiggBoss19

Parchai mien ashnoor Rehti hai , uska kisi aur ke saath rishta nahi hai .. after saying all this , Abhishek gets eliminated !! #BiggBoss19 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) November 9, 2025

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 started in August and is likely to witness its grand finale on December 7.